Can an elected official who has been accused of sexually assaulting two women represent his constituents adequately in the aftermath?
That question colored more than two hours of debate last Thursday night as Community Board 2 — which represents Sunnyside, Woodside and Long Island City — weighed how best to formally condemn Assemblymember Juan Ardila (D-Maspeth), who has been the subject of calls for resignation from numerous elected officials, including Gov. Hochul.
But even before board members began to ponder the procedural question, Councilmember Julie Won (D-Sunnyside) spoke out against Ardila’s actions.
“You have to address what the women are calling [for] — you cannot ignore the call for resignation from the victim and then not say anything,” Won said, speaking directly to Ardila. “You have to explain why you’re refusing to resign.”
Won not only condemned Ardila for his allegedly sexually assaulting two women at a 2015 party, as the Chronicle first reported in March, but she also criticized an Ardila-hired lawyer’s independent review of the allegations.
Calling out the attorney, Stuart Slotnick, by name, Won said that Ardila’s counsel called the father of one of the victims in regard to the allegations. The victim in question, to whom the Chronicle has chosen to grant anonymity, separately confirmed that report, and that Slotnick had revealed her name as well as the other victims’ to people he has spoken with as part of his review.
“What you are doing to these women is not OK,” Won said. “For you to intimidate them, harass them and silence them via your lawyer ... that is not OK.”
The victim said that intimidation was an accurate description.
Slotnick is a prominent lawyer in the city whose father, Barry Slotnick, is known for defending Bernard Goetz, the man who in 1984 found himself at the heart of public scrutiny and debate after he shot four Black men whom he said he believed were trying to rob him. The younger Slotnick did not respond to a request for comment.
Ardila was on the virtual meeting himself Thursday night, after receiving criticism from the board in April when he did not show. “I hear the concerns of the community board,” Ardila said. “I’m not blind or playing silly about it, and I take allegations very seriously.
“I haven’t disclosed any information or said anything to any press since March 14. So I don’t know what people are saying or where they’re getting their information from,” he said. After saying he wanted to discuss “wins for the district” in Albany, he added, “You will be hearing from me on the personal matter.”
Chair Danielle Brecker was not buying that. “This is what the community wants to talk about, so that response would ideally be sooner rather than later,” she said. “I think it’s needed, because many of us are very concerned.”
Pushed further on that, Ardila said, “I’m not ignoring any of you ... All these questions, you are going to get answers to.”
Ardila said he did not think a community board “was the space” to discuss “personal issues like that.” He said repeatedly that the board “would hear from” him on the allegations. But when several board members, including First Vice Chair Ros Gianutsos, pressed him on when that would be, he did not say anything more specific beyond “in a timely manner,” and asked for the “space to address” the concerns, despite the allegations first being reported more than six weeks ago. He did not immediately return to the Chronicle’s comment request.
Asked directly whether he has been sufficiently representing his district, Ardila noted that he had voted for and signed on to numerous bills, and that he had “had conversations” with stakeholders.
“I’ve been doing my part in Albany,” he said, later adding, “In terms of what we promised to do, you are getting that.”
Also on the call was state Sen. Kristen Gonzalez (D-Long Island City). She was vehement in her rejection of Ardila’s statement on that.
“That is simply a misrepresentation of dynamics in Albany,” she said. “Our constituents deserve the truth.”
She added, “Every bill you’ve mentioned is carried by someone who has called on you to resign.”
Board member Laura Shepard later introduced a resolution for the panel to formally call on Ardila to step down. But members had mixed feelings on whether that was appropriate for the board to do.
“We can’t be political, but we can certainly say something or make a resolution about something that is impacting our community in a negative way,” Brecker said.
Second Vice Chair Morry Galonoy seemed to agree. “From the lens of the community board’s responsibility, this becomes a huge issue about representation and whether our representative is ... fully representing the district,” he said. “How can you legislate if your colleagues won’t engage with you? How is that helping us?”
“I think the sheer fact that we had to spend over an hour trying to get a clear answer out of him means that our business is being impacted by his presence,” added board member Zeeshan Ott.
Still, debate continued on whether adopting a resolution calling for Ardila to resign is within the board’s capacity. Ott suggested at one point that the board instead take a vote of no confidence in Ardila, which seemed more reasonable to many.
The board ultimately opted to table the matter to give Brecker time to confer with Borough Hall and legal counsel on what community boards can do in such a case.
