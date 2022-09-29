Community Board 12 members and area politicians alike shared their thirst for information related to the city’s migrant housing crisis during last Wednesday’s meeting.
State Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans) shared with those assembled on Zoom for the meeting that he had found out just that morning that a migrant woman who had ended her own life while living in one of the city’s shelters was housed in Hollis. He shared the news with Councilwoman Nantasha Williams (D-St. Albans), who was also unaware that the woman was being housed within the confines of Community District 12 and near the border of her District 27.
Comrie had found out about the location of the woman not from the Mayor’s Office or the Department of Homeless Services, but from doing his morning news reading.
“We’re going to have to work with the city and state to let us know where these folks are so we can give them available support so they can have an opportunity to be viable working people in this city and state,” he said during the meeting.
The Rev. Carlene Thorbs, chair of Community Board 12, shared a similar sentiment, calling on elected officials to keep the community board informed as to the arrival of migrants in the area.
“Let me just make this note to all the elected officials that are on, and to those that have representatives here: Please let us know, the community board, when you get notification that these asylum seekers are in the district,” she said.
“I wasn’t even aware they had the asylum seekers there,” District Manager Yvonne Reddick, speaking of the shelter at which the woman committed suicide, said.
Williams, who earlier in the meeting shared news of a new family shelter in her district, said even her office is having a hard time keeping up with the tally of shelters in the area.
“The Mayor’s Office has been struggling to inform even elected officials, to be quite honest,” she said.
“We need to circle back to the Mayor’s Office to make sure they’re also sharing the information with the community board,” she added.
Thorbs’ concern is for making sure those seeking asylum in the area have the supplies they need.
“We need to know,” she said. “We should know. We’re going to have to work together to get coats to these people, books to these kids, socks, the whole nine yards.”
When asked about the flow of information from the Mayor’s Office, its liason to the community board deferred to the Department of Homeless Services.
“Oftentimes, I’m not told about a lot of these shelters until right before you find out about them as well,” he told the community board. “I don’t say that to absolve DHS of anything, or to apologize for what they’re doing, because it’s completely unacceptable that you aren’t hearing about these from them.”
Reddick shared concerns about where the previous inhabitants of the shelter at which the woman ended her life were being housed. DHS did not respond in time for comment on whether or not the agency is keeping community boards informed of the happenings related to shelters popping up in board’s respective areas and how those displaced by the migrant housing are being accommodated.
