Asylum seekers were the main focus of Community Board 12, which held its last general meeting before summmer break last week.
More than 130 people hopped on the June 21 virtual Zoom forum to air their concerns and ask elected officials or their representatives what is being done to monitor and help migrants.
One concern for residents of Southeast Queens was whether or not homeless people, including veterans, were being pushed out of shelters to provide space for asylum seekers.
Kevin Morris, the Mayor’s Community Affairs Unit Queens Borough director, said that the city’s homeless were not being pushed aside to make way for migrants.
“We are not shunting our homeless population,” Morris said. “That has never been the case. I promise you, despite what the media may be telling you.”
Morris said that some of the unhoused simply rejected living in the same space where the asylum seekers were being placed.
Aracelia Cook, president of the 149th Street South Ozone Park Civic Association, said one reason it may seem like they’re being displaced is that they lost their spots by missing the daily curfew.
Carlene Thorbs, chairwoman of CB 12, was not convinced about the unhoused rejecting a space at a homeless shelter.
Community District 12 is the second-largest in population, and the largest geographically, in the borough, comprising City Council districts 27, 28 and 29, and representing all or part of Hollis, Jamaica, St. Albans and Springfield Gardens in an advisory capacity. It has 29 homeless shelters, all at capacity, according to Thorbs.
“We carry the weight of the city,” Thorbs said about space being available for migrants. “I can see putting them in to mix in [with the homeless population] but there was simply no space ... they should have been sent to other places.”
In 2019, CityLimits reported on the share of homeless shelters throughout the city, and while at 3.8 percent CB 12 did not have the largest share in the Big Apple, it had the largest in Queens and was in the top seven out of 59 community districts.
“There was a shelter here with women and children that were in schools,” Thorbs said.
Yullanda Hinds, a CB 12 member who moved to Jamaica from Elmont, LI, during the pandemic, said she does not believe the shelters are receiving 24/7 security.
“I can see the shelter that is on 89th Avenue, close to Parsons Boulevard, and there is no one there,” Hinds said.
Lynette Shelborne-Barfield, district director for Councilwoman Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica), said that people can direct questions about the migrants to her office.
“We received an influx of calls regarding the panhandling and all these other issues,” Shelborne-Barfield said. “Let us take it in, combine the information and take a moment to internally look at it so that we can give you a response. We won’t be able to do this at this meeting.”
Adams’ district director can be reached by phone at (718) 206-2068 or email at lsbarfield@council.nyc.gov.
Fitzroy Searles, a CB 12 member and former employee of the city Department of Housing Preservation and Development, said that homeless people being displaced is nothing new and has been going on since Mayor de Blasio’s Administration.
“There are people who are veterans who are homeless who get displaced from the list for people from elsewhere who got full services,” said Searles. “If you want real change, you have to vote, and you have to vote for leadership ... just don’t vote on party lines or for someone that looks like you, but look for someone that has your best interest at heart. If you don’t like the direction the city is going into, that is the way you change this.”
Cook, the 149th Street civic leader, said elected officials are not responsive enough when it comes to questions regarding the influx of migrants in CB 12’s region, and that makes it difficult for community leaders like herself to relay information to residents.
“If I contact you or any elected official, you can email me back and say, ‘I’m working on it.’ That is a common courtesy,” Cook said. “As a leader of my community, people are asking what is going on. I’m telling them, ‘I’m waiting to get back an answer.’ Now we have another 100 migrants in our community ... and we just got the word there is another hotel that they are going to be put in, The Crowne Plaza Hotel.”
Cook said that businesses can do what they want, and that she is not anti-migrant, but the region the board represents is oversaturated.
“Who are making these decisions?” Cook asked. “It’s not happening in other areas. I would like to see on paper how many migrants are throughout Queens and throughout the other boroughs, to see if this is being done justly.”
Morris of the Mayor’s Office told Cook that he would do better in responding to her inquiry, as well as other community leaders.
“In terms of the new location that is opening up, it is a release center for asylum seekers,” Morris said. “It is a temporary site, and I do not know the duration of how long the site will be a center.”
Thorbs asked Morris if there are any shelters in Bayside, Douglaston or Howard Beach.
Morris said yes, there are shelters in those neighborhoods, but he did not know how many there were.
Lois Marbach, a staffer for Councilwoman Linda Lee (D-Oakland Gardens), said there are three shelters in Northern Queens.
One CB 12 member asked whom should she reach out to about migrants taking up chairs and sitting in front of people’s homes eating. Other residents on the call raised questions about asylum seekers using their kids to panhandle or wandering about their neighborhoods.
Morris said that people can reach out to him and that he will coordinate with the appropriate agencies and the NYPD to handle any inquiries. He can be reached by phone at (917) 280-6060 or email at kmorris@cityhall.nyc.gov.
“We will address the issues,” he said.
