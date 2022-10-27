For the Southern Queens Park Association, garnering community support for it to retake operational control of a Southeast Queens greenspace may be no walk in the park.
Newly appointed SQPA Executive Director Jermaine Sean Smith was invited onto Community Board 12’s online meeting last Wednesday to discuss the organization’s effort to renegotiate its license agreement with the city Parks Department for the operation of Roy Wilkins Park in St. Albans. The idea was met with skepticism from some board members.
SQPA was in charge of the upkeep of the park for decades. According to NY1, the city took control of the maintenance of the space in October of last year.
Smith is advocating for the organization to retake control of the park so it can organize programming unique to the community.
“What our goal is, as we enter into the place where we begin the license agreement negotiation with Parks and their very overzealous attorneys, is to restore power to the community to run Roy Wilkins, to decide what happens in the park,” he said on the meeting.
In December 2020, Ingris Coronado, a former project manager with the organization, pleaded guilty to wire fraud for stealing tens of thousands of dollars in SQPA funds.
Some board members say they have been content with the condition of the park since the city has taken over.
“The park has been cleaner than it’s ever been,” Rene Hill said. “The reason that the money was taken away was that the money that they raised for the grounds was supposed to be used to clean the park grounds, and it wasn’t being used properly, and the park looked like a mess. Now, it’s cleaner than ever under the Parks [Department’s] control. I know you have nothing to do with the past, but that’s the reason.”
“I don’t know if it’s good to go back,” she added. “I know it would be to your advantage, but I’m not sure if it’s great for the community.”
Smith stepped into the role of executive director in July of this year. He agrees with the assessment that the park’s condition has been better since the city takeover, but stresses the importance of keeping his organization involved from a funding perspective to organize the best possible programming in the space.
“I love that the park’s looking good, but where’s the real partnership where the community can actually have control of what happens in the park, the way that so many other neighborhoods have?” he said.
“New day SQPA: that’s the energy that we’re bringing in, and we know there has to be a lot of reputation rehabilitation, but that’s a part of the process, building the trust back,” he added.
Board members Fitzroy Searles and Linette Townsley echoed Hill’s sentiments.
“I live a block away from Roy Wilkins Park; I could actually walk to the end of my block and see the park,” Searles said. “The park has made substantial improvements. They’ve trimmed the trees, they’ve improved line of sight, they’ve done a lot of upkeep.”
Smith was invited to Community Board 12’s Parks and Recreation Committee meeting, scheduled for Nov. 2 at 7 p.m., though a CB 12 representative could not confirm his scheduled appearance in time for print.
