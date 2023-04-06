Community Board 11 introduced its recently elected executive board and its nine newest members at Monday night’s meeting while sharing the latest from last month’s committee sessions.
Though its meeting yielded no votes to come before the full board, the Transportation Committee had a lengthy agenda for its March meeting, which its chair, Victor Dadras, unpacked in detail. He reported that the Department of Transportation said it plans to have some of the area’s new bike lanes ready as early as June, though Dadras noted that “isn’t exactly spring,” as the board had previously been told.
The DOT presented the committee with its plan for Phase 2 of the Community District 11 bike lane network, which would cover Little Neck and Douglaston. The plan does not, however, go west of the Cross Island Parkway, and therefore does not include Bell Boulevard, which some members took issue with.
The committee also heard a plan for various safety improvements along Northern Boulevard between 223rd Street and Little Neck Parkway.
The Parks and Public Relations committees had a joint meeting last month to discuss the possibility of adding a community garden in the area, as CD 11 only has one. As newly elected Third Vice Chair Fleur Martino, who also chairs the Public Relations Committee, noted at Monday’s meeting, doing that would require having at least two community events there every year; the committee is still brainstorming ideas for that. It also has yet to be determined where one of those gardens might go.
Second Vice Chair Henry Euler reported Monday that a variance that would allow a fast-food restaurant to be built near Francis Lewis High School, which the board approved in December, had come before the Board of Standards and Appeals. At that meeting, Principal David Marmor expressed vehement opposition to the plan, citing saftey concerns, causing Euler to question whether CB 11 ought to reconsider the matter. Whether the board has the ability to do that at this point, however, was not clear. Newly elected Chair Paul DiBenedetto said he would look into that.
