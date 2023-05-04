Months after voting to approve a variance for a fast-food restaurant near Francis Lewis High School, Community Board 11 finally put the matter the bed during its monthly meeting Monday night.
The board approved by a 25-10 vote a variance to convert the auto body shop at 175-33 Horace Harding Expy. in Fresh Meadows into a convenience shop and a fast-food restaurant known as Burger City, as well as a new certificate of occupancy application, back in December. It did so on the condition that Principal David Marmor be notified, as the joint’s proximity to Francis Lewis raised traffic concerns.
When the plan went before the Board of Standards and Appeals in March, Marmor made his opposition clear, citing those traffic concerns, as Second Vice Chair Henry Euler said at CB 11’s April meeting. At that time, Euler asked if the board could reconsider the matter, though whether that was possible was an open question.
Marmor was therefore invited to voice his concerns during the public comment portion of Monday’s meeting.
“Our kids are not allowed out for lunch,” he said. “As a constant battle of my 11 years as principal already, we’ve been able to get our kids to stay in the building. They are far safer inside of the building than they ever are outside of the building.”
Later he added, “Other than the business not opening, I do not believe there’s anything you can do.”
While voting on the variance again was not in the cards, one possible recourse would be for CB 11 to send a letter to the BSA, asking it to consider Marmor’s qualms. Members initially seemed to be fairly sympathetic to Marmor’s misgivings, although they had questions; George Hadjiconstantinou asked Marmor what prevented students from leaving for lunch. Marmor said security cannot stop students from exiting, but that re-entering the building triggers a process that includes contacting parents.
The conversation took a dramatic shift when Michael Budabin, the board’s previous chair, spoke. “We’re talking about kids that are between one and four years from being legal adults in the City of New York, and we’re saying we can’t put a burger joint across from the school or it’s detrimental to the public safety?” he said. Noting the school’s prestige, he added, “I’m sorry, I just find this really over the top.”
Fellow member Laura James agreed. “There are many temptations for kids to go out, and we can’t just say that we can’t build this type of business in this area,” she said. “Even if the zoning says it’s OK.”
After Rosemary Guidice chimed in, arguing that supporting a small business was worthwhile, Michelle Fields added that she would rather “have a burger shop there than have an illegal smoke shop.”
When it came time to vote on the motion, First Vice Chair Victor Dadras pointed out that it would be logically flawed for CB 11 to pen such a letter. “The principal’s letter says what he just said — that the only thing he can recommend is that they don’t allow the business,” he said. “So what do we say?”
The motion to send a letter to support the principal was rejected in a 18-14 vote. However, Dadras, who also chairs the board’s Transportation Committee, was open to working with Marmor to attend to some of the traffic issues near the school.
