Providing a shared pedestrian and bicycle lane for a one-mile stretch on Northern Boulevard made it as the No. 1 priority on Community Board 11’s fiscal year ’22 capital budget request list, passed at its Monday meeting.
The board requested the streetscape improvement be installed from Douglaston Parkway to 223rd Street in Bayside, a portion of which is crossed by vehicles coming off or entering the Cross Island Parkway. The board requests that the agency remove 2,5000 feet of existing sidewalk to build an 11-foot-wide bike lane while maintaining the already existing 4-foot curb strip that acts as a traffic buffer to achieve the safety and convenience upgrade.
The request was just one of 30 capital requests for the neighborhood, which also included expanding the Bayside Library branch by 8,000 square feet and reconstructing streets in Douglas Manor and Douglaston Hill that do not have a concrete base.
Most of the capital and expense budget requests were for Parks Department upgrades. Though there weren’t any in the capital budget, requests for the Department of Aging were overwhelming in the expense budget.
The board’s third expense budget priority out of 26 was funding a senior center for the western part of the district, preferably in Auburndale. The Bayside Senior Center already serves the center of Community Board 11’s jurisdiction and the Samuel Field Y serves the eastern end.
The community board voted in favor of passing the 56 budget requests 30 to five. Six members abstained from casting their vote.
Board member Barbara Gillespie questioned the status of 13 budget items that were included in the “continuous support” section, meaning some effort toward bringing the projects to fruition had already begun, but had not yet been completed.
“Is there any way to somehow track the date when the item was actually suggested? Have some of these things been on here for years?” she asked.
Chairperson Michael Budabin said that certainly many have been on their request list for years, but the length of time a request takes to be fulfilled doesn’t matter in the long run.
“That may not necessarily be an issue ... Things take time,” said Budabin, but he agreed that there could be more engagement with city agencies to follow up on projects that take years to install.
