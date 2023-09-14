September’s Community Board 10 meeting began on a somber note with a moment of silence in remembrance of those lost on 9/11.
Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato (D-Rockaway Park), who was in attendance, and state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Woodhaven) worked together on a 9/11 Remembrance Bill, requiring public schools to have a moment of silence on the day. She shared that this is the first year since its passing in 2019 that schools will be in session on 9/11, and that they were reminded of the law leading up to Monday.
Within a month, a rebate program will take effect on Cross Bay Bridge, Pheffer Amato said, another project on which she collaborated with Addabbo. If there is an E-ZPass in the vehicle with a charge card on the account, drivers will initially be charged, and later receive a rebate for the toll amount, she said.
The board voted unanimously to approve the internal budget for the 2024 fiscal year as presented. As Chairperson Betty Braton put it, “Our staff will get paid!”
Khaleel Bragg, the director of community boards from the office of the Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, shared that Richards gave $3,211,000 to schools, libraries and parks in Community District 10 for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
Natalie Bissoon, of the Education Committee, said she was in Howard Beach for the first day of school and called it “very uneventful” and warned parents to keep checking for updates on the possible school bus strike.
Braton shared that the city Department of Transportation approved installing speed reducers (also known as speed humps) on 100th Street, between 158th and 159th avenues, and 132nd Street between Rockaway Boulevard and Sutter Avenue. They will be installed when resources are available.
Ed Powell from the city Emergency Management department spoke about preparedness. Attendees received a copy of the city’s My Emergency Plan book, which outlines three steps: making a plan, gathering supplies and getting informed, to stay on top of emergency preparation. A PDF version of the book is available on the agency’s website.
Deputy Inspector Jerome Bacchi, commanding officer of the 106th Precinct, provided a crime update. Seven new officers were assigned to the precinct on July 7, he said. The precinct only saw one shooting over the summer, which Bacchi called a “testament to the hard work of the men and women here at the 106th Precinct.”
He said that there had been a little over a 4 percent decrease in crime for the year, but an increase in vehicle theft, both within the confines of the 106 and citywide. He advised the public to turn off their engines, remove keys and valuables and consider hiding a tracking device in the vehicle. The most commonly targeted vehicles, according to Bacchi, are the Honda CRV, Acura TLX and Dodge Charger and Challenger, as well as Jeeps, but he added, “all vehicles are susceptible to theft.”
Braton said that the board has been having issues with its phone line as a result of Verizon outages, and said the best way to reach members is via email, at qn10@cb.nyc.gov.
Assemblymember Khaleel Anderson (D-South Ozone Park) was in attendance, along with representatives of state Sens. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Woodhaven), James Sanders Jr. (D-South Ozone Park) and Roxanne Persaud (D-Brooklyn, Queens), Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar (D-Woodhaven), Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park), Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) and Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.
