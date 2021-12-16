The official announcement that David Banks will be the next New York City schools chancellor came last week outside the same elementary school in Brooklyn that Banks attended as a child.
Mayor-elect Eric Adams announced that Banks will lead the largest school system in the nation Thursday morning outside of PS 161 in Crown Heights.
“The first thing you’re going to see is a chancellor that is going to be very much engaged in the lives of teachers, children and families,” Adams said at the press conference. “You’re going to see a different energy.”
Many Queens parents have felt a sigh of relief following the announcement, said Jean Hahn, a Rego Park parent and head of the Facebook group Queens Parents United, where parents share and discuss the latest education-related news.
“It’s cautious optimism,” said Hahn. “Anything is better than what we have now ... seeing what happened last year was just an utter disaster.”
“Parents need reliability, they need stability in order to plan and manage expectations,” said Hahn.
Banks, a longtime educator, is president of The Eagle Academy Foundation, a network of all-boys public schools aimed at serving communities of color. He graduated from Hillcrest High School in Jamaica Hills after his family moved to Southeast Queens.
“He seems to be dedicated to education,” said Alysa O’Shea, a member of the Citywide Council on High Schools. She cited Banks’ recent comments on helping kids with learning loss and his openness to longer school days and weekend and summer learning.
Hahn said transparency is a top priority and she hopes to see data be made more accessible, such as how many students received learning via “Zoom in a room.” She has also suggested through Adams’ website a process to follow the status of FOIL requests made to the DOE.
“My message to parents and families is that they will be seen, they will be heard, they will be respected,” Banks said last Thursday.
Parents have long criticized educational policy decisions being made without adequate community engagement.
“I fundamentally believe that if you want the best answers for the system — ask the parents,” Banks said.
Come January, Hahn hopes to see the Gifted and Talented program revived and believes it will help “hemorrhaging” enrollment in city schools.
“It does seem like he’s listening,” Hahn said of Banks. “He’s got his ears open and I’m hearing him address complaints and concerns of parents.”
Literacy is a top concern for her, she added. “For Banks to acknowledge that we have a literacy issue to me, that’s amazing.”
On CBSN New York, Banks said, “We’re going to go back to a phonetic approach to teaching. We’re going to ensure that our kids can read by the third grade.”
“I learned to spell and read phonetically,” said Hahn. “But my child was not taught this way.”
In listening to parents, Banks will face the deep divides over educational policies that have parents split, the Gifted and Talented program being one of the most contentious.
Jennifer Patton is a social studies enrichment educator who currently works with the New-York Historical Society and lives in District 30.
“We want to see major changes and not return to the old systems and the hindrances and flaws of G&T and admission screens, knowing that they do more harm than good, especially to the most vulnerable people in our communities,” said Patton.
“I really hope that we can truly break down barriers and address the root causes that are holding kids back and creating more divisions.”
Patton would also like to see social-emotional learning assessments done that are better than the DESSA tests that the DOE rolled out. “I opted my kids out and believe it did more harm than good,” she said,
She said she hopes to see engagement that is “multifaceted” and “meets people where they’re at.”
“It’s going to be an uphill battle to figure out what we are going to address first,” said Patton.
“How are we going to make sure education is prioritized and that it doesn’t get forgotten among all of the other issues the city is going to be facing in the coming year?”
State Sen. John Liu (D-Bayside) released a statement congratulating Banks but also recognized that uphill battle ahead.
“The incoming Adams administration has a long and bumpy road ahead that must include correcting many of the missteps and misguided eleventh-hour policy changes of the outgoing administration — from the blatant disregard for special needs students to dogged refusal to consider remote learning option in an ongoing pandemic to sudden elimination of longstanding G&T programs,” Liu, who chairs the Senate’s committee on New York City Education, said in the statement.
