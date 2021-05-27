The Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn caught nobody off guard last Friday when Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio granted permission for all churches in Brooklyn and Queens to restart services at full capacity.
Monsignor Joseph Calise, pastor of The Parish of Transfiguration and St. Stanislaus Kostka in Maspeth, said they were ready.
“I’m excited,” Calise told the Chronicle in a telephone interview. “We were ready. We’ve been keeping the churches clean. After all the Masses we’ve been wiping things down with Lysol.”
He said there are a few things the churches still are not doing such as sharing the chalice during Holy Communion and not filling the fonts by the doors with holy water just yet.
“We’re common-sense ready,” he said.
The Rev. Baltazar Sanchez Alonzo of St. Mary Gate of Heaven in Ozone Park said his church had no problem welcoming all parishioners safely.
“We have seven Masses — four in English and three in Spanish. And we have a big church,” he said, adding that his Hispanic parishioners seemed especially pleased with the bishop’s announcement.
DiMarzio’s directive came in the aftermath of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and New York State relaxing many restrictions due to lower rates of infection, and higher numbers of people being vaccinated against Covid-19.
Churches have been closed and then tightly restricted in their capacity since March 2020.
“It is a good day,” DiMarzio said in a statement. “Our churches are at full capacity once again, though we continue to keep restrictions in place knowing there are people yet to be vaccinated. We are not giving up our guard and as a community, it is very important that we continue to provide the safest environment possible for all to worship.”
DiMarzio has issued the following guidelines for his pastors:
• Brooklyn and Queens churches may open to full 100 percent capacity. There is no longer a need to rope off a pew between occupied rows.
• Social distancing is still required for those who are not vaccinated. Unvaccinated parishioners should distance themselves from others who are not members of the same household.
• Masks are still mandatory in church for those who are not vaccinated. However, everyone is encouraged to wear masks while in church.
• Hymnals and missalettes may once again be used.
• Lectors can read from the main pulpit.
• Extraordinary ministers of Holy Communion may resume their ministry with proper hand hygiene before and after assisting in the distribution of Holy Communion.
• Collection baskets may resume as normal.
• The Offertory procession with the gifts of bread and wine can resume.
• Choirs with vaccinated members can operate as normal; unvaccinated choir members must continue to maintain social distancing.
• Altar servers may resume their ministry with proper hygiene protocols.
• Hand hygiene is still required and disinfectant use should be encouraged. Additionally, it is wise to provide disinfectant at church entrances.
• Holy Communion is still to be given under the form of bread only, and, as Calise said, there are no shared Communion cups. Receiving in the hand is still the recommended practice.
The diocese said it is relying on the honesty of the faithful as to their vaccination status. The dispensation from attending Holy Mass, which has been in effect since the start of the pandemic, will be lifted the weekend of June 5-6, on the Feast Day of Corpus Christi. Although the dispensation will be lifted, those who are feeling ill and those caring for the sick continue to be dispensed from the obligation to attend Mass.
Back in November, the diocese went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court as it fought restrictions on church capacity in red and orange zones, which capped attendance at 10 people in the worst cases, even in houses of worship that could hold hundreds or more than 1,000.
The diocese argued before the U.S. Second Circuit Court that the limits were an infringement on the practice of religion, arguing that houses of worship were being held to stricter standards than essential businesses.
They sought and received a temporary injunction from the U.S. Supreme Court the day before last Thanksgiving in a 5-4 vote.
The state contended unsuccessfully that the Supreme Court did not have to act on the matter of Diocese of Brooklyn v. Cuomo, as Albany already had removed the churches cited in the lawsuit from the red and orange zones shorty before arguments were to be heard.
That seemed to only strengthen the majority’s resolve to hear the matter and render an opinion.
Parishes are encouraged to continue live-streaming of Mass. DeSales Media will continue to broadcast the Holy Mass on the diocesan cable channel, NET-TV, which can be seen on FIOS by Verizon on channel 548, Spectrum on Channel 30, Optimum on channel 30 or the channel’s website at netny.tv.
