A bill aimed at halting the growing industry of catalytic converter theft have passed the state Senate and Assembly and now await Gov. Hochul’s signature.
Senate bill S.9428A, introduced by Sen. Diane Savino (D-Staten Island), is co-sponsored by Sens. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) and John Liu (D-Bayside).
The converters, part of an automobile’s exhaust system, reduce pollution. They also contain precious metals and can be removed quickly by thieves who have a few minutes under a car with a power saw.
“The ease of removing these devices from vehicles and the valuable precious metals used in catalytic converters has made this particular item a prime target for thieves,” Addabbo said in a press release. Upon its becoming law, vehicle dismantlers and scrap processors would be required to keep a paper trail and information on the seller of the parts. Documentation must be filed within 60 days, with a failure to do so resulting in fines.
New motor vehicle dealers and other qualified dealers would also be required to stock catalytic converter etching kits for new motor vehicles. ‘
