It takes compassion and dogged determination to rescue or otherwise care for stray, abandoned and feral cats.
In Queens, it’s about to become tougher until some time in 2024, as shelters under contract with the city have stopped accepting cats in all but the more dire medical emergencies; and a free spaying-neutering service in Glendale run by the ASPCA will shut down effective Sept. 1 after losing its lease.
Animal Care Centers of New York City announced earlier this month that it has reached “critical capacity” and will not accept cat drop-offs with the exception of those requiring emergency medical care or who pose a danger to the public.
The ASPCA said in an email it will open a brand-new facility in Queens on an unspecified date next year. An ASPCA notice to rescuers this month said the group intends to expand service at a center on New Lots Avenue in Brooklyn.
But some rescuers in Queens said the Brooklyn location poses difficulties in terms of transportation and its operating hours.
Alexia Vullis founded Catstoria, which conducts rescues mostly in Astoria and Long Island City. She does a lot of work in NYCHA’s Ravenswood Houses. She said losing the Glendale site will impact rescuers.
The overcrowding at ACC sites, she said, will hit everyone.
“People will start dumping,” she said. “Rescuers will have more calls about friendly cats on the street, because people will have nowhere to bring a cat when an owner is deceased or is taken away. A lot of people will surrender their cats [to the ACC]. Now they can’t ... I think people with no choice will dump them on the street. People think just because they see other cats on the street, that an indoor cat might be OK in that situation. But that’s not true.”
Vullis and Jana Rosenthal, the founder of AdvoCat, said the ASPCA used to provide transportation between boroughs, the loss of which now means difficulty for people looking to go from Queens to Brooklyn and back.
“A lot of people in Queens don’t have cars,” Rosenthal said. Vullis said the ASPCA used to offer Saturday hours for rescuers. Those who can get there now will have to deal with drop-off times of 8 a.m. and pickups at 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
“Those hours are impossible for someone who works a conventional job,” Rosenthal said. Then, there is the added cost with the loss of free spaying and neutering.
Rosenthal said the availability of free services serves as incentive for rescuers to keep rescuing. She said now they are shopping around for low-cost spaying and neutering services. But even with bargain-basement rates of $85 for a male cat and $95 for a female, it comes at the expense of food, veterinary care and other supplies that their rescued charges need before they can be placed.
Vullis said she may have to rescue fewer cats if she is not able to get donations or grants to cover the new costs. Before the pandemic, she said, NYCHA tenants used to get free neutering and spaying from mobile ASPCA clinics. Without them, many will not pay the hundreds of dollars it can cost.
“Bad behavior comes from cats who are not spayed or neutered, and they get dumped,” she said. “Now we have no low-cost options.”
She said the city is not taking its share of the responsibility for the exploding cat population.
The ASPCA, in an email to the Chronicle, said it remains committed to continuing services in New York City.
“[W]ith the lease expiring at our Glendale facility, we are expanding capacity for spay/neuter surgeries at our nearby Brooklyn location to serve even more owned and rescued animals,” the group said. “In 2024, the ASPCA will open a brand-new facility in Queens where we will provide subsidized veterinary care to owned pets and offer spay/neuter surgeries and vaccinations to homeless dogs and cats being cared for by animal rescue organizations, including our longtime partners at Animal Care Centers of New York City (ACC), further expanding the ASPCA’s services to the animal rescue community.”
