In the city that never sleeps, a silent crisis has been brewing — one that affects the lives of our most vulnerable and innocent inhabitants — our feline companions. Local rescue groups know all too well that New York City’s homeless cat crisis has reached an alarming state. Earlier this month, Animal Care Centers of New York City reached critical capacity and announced it has closed cat intakes. And the ASPCA’s Glendale location, which has been a crucial resource for rescuers based in Queens, will shut its doors on Sept. 1. But while rescuers in other boroughs still have resources they can utilize to combat the cat crisis, Queens continues to get the short end of the stick.
While walking down the bustling streets of New York City, it is easy to overlook the thousands of homeless cats struggling to survive amidst the concrete jungle. These cats, often abandoned or born into the streets, face numerous challenges, from finding food and shelter to enduring harsh weather conditions and potential threats from traffic and predators. With an estimated half-a-million cats roaming our streets, the heart-wrenching reality is that rescuers are struggling to keep this crisis under control, especially during what is arguably the busiest kitten season in city history. Kitten season is usually defined as the months between April and October, when feline reproduction is at its peak. On average, cats have four to eight kittens per litter.
Trap-neuter-return programs are one of the most effective ways of managing feral cat populations. By trapping, neutering or spaying, and returning cats to their colonies, the cycle of reproduction is broken, and their overall health improves. New York City relies heavily on local rescuers to provide these services, but the overwhelming majority of these groups are vastly underfunded, operating on tight budgets or in the red.
The ASPCA regularly offered subsidized spay and neuter services in Queens in Glendale. And although these “spots” were fairly difficult to obtain, this facility served as a vital lifeline to our local rescues and independent rescuers. The ASPCA has Community Veterinary Centers in Brooklyn and the Bronx for low-income individuals within certain ZIP codes and provides spay-neuter services for certified rescuers at these facilities. They also provide transport services in Manhattan and the Bronx to bring certified rescues’ dogs and cats to their facilities for sterilization surgery.
To add insult to injury, once the ASPCA’s Glendale location is closed, the organization has no plans to provide transport services to their Brooklyn or Bronx sites for rescuers in Queens. Prior to the Bronx and Brooklyn CVCs opening, the ASPCA regularly offered transport trucks for residents in Brooklyn, the Bronx, Manhattan and Staten Island, but as of now, it has no plans to provide this important service to Queens rescuers.
Even if our local rescue groups successfully secured a spay and neuter appointment outside of Queens, the ASPCA implemented hours of operation that anyone with a conventional work schedule cannot fit in. Subsequently, rescuers and transport volunteers are left with the choice of keeping the jobs that pay their rent or driving cats to Brooklyn, Manhattan or the Bronx for these crucial spay and neuter services. The cats are always going to lose.
All these ingredients, combined with a historically busy kitten season, are a recipe for disaster in our city — but most especially for Queens. Our rescuers are being left in the dark about potential solutions to address this fundamental inequity. It is significantly easier to seek spay and neuter services in Brooklyn, Manhattan and the Bronx than it is in Queens. That has to change.
This begs the question — what can we do to help?
The city needs to be focused on partnerships with local rescue groups, who are really the ones doing the heavy lifting. Adoption events, educational TNR programs and budget allocations for local rescues and shelters are crucial in getting this situation under control. Local rescuers have been instrumental in decreasing the homeless cat population across New York, but there is only so much they can do. As public officials, we also need to start thinking about ways we can encourage New Yorkers to adopt over shopping from breeders and pet stores — even if that means coming up with a legislative solution — something my office is currently exploring.
As for our Queens-based rescuers, it is critical the ASPCA look for ways to fill the void once its Glendale facility closes. That means expanding mobile spay and neuter services to our borough and extending the hours of operation in its Bronx and Brooklyn facilities to accommodate Queens rescuers. If these things do not happen, the cat crisis will continue to worsen, with Queens taking the biggest hit.
James F. Gennaro is New York City Councilman for the 24th District, in north-central Queens.
