Queens is home to a diverse and vibrant populace, and for many residents, that includes the feral cat colonies that roam the streets. The cats can become an integral part of the community, providing valuable rodent control and even a source of comfort for some residents. The community will often step up to care for them, as is the case with a colony of cats that had resided in a space on Fifth Street just off 50th Avenue in Long Island City.
Until yesterday.
But those who care about them are doing their best to either get them back into their old home or find them new ones.
“We are a group of people that came together almost accidentally,” said Adrienne Verrilli, a resident of Long Island City and a member of the group LIC Feral Feeders, who recently established themselves as a 501c(3) nonprofit. “Around seven years ago, my husband and I would walk by this group of kitties in the dead of winter. For months, we would stop at the bodega and buy food for them. One day, someone else was there.”
The other person was Victoria Koulouris. “When I first saw her I said, ‘You’re the rogue feeder!’” Koulouris joked. She explained to Verrilli that she was also feeding the cats along with another friend, Monika Blanc. The trio established a schedule to feed what had become a colony of eight cats. They became known as the LIC Feral Feeders, with Koulouris assuming leadership. Over the years, they collected more volunteers to feed and care for the colony, as well as other cats all over Long Island City.
But now what remains of their group of Fifth Street faces hardship. It started last year when The Connected Chef, a nonprofit farm stand, moved into the space occupied by the cats. The owners of the space, the LIC mainstay firm Plaxall, had been aware of the cats and welcomed them with no issue for years. The Connected Chef seemed ready to do the same.
“Initially, we had a great discussion with them and they were very accommodating,” Verrilli said. “Then, in August 2022, they told us that we would have to remove the cats.”
Neither Plaxall nor The Connected Chef responded to requests for comment.
A nearby neighbor was happy to take the cats into his backyard. During the process, however, a beloved member of the cat colony, Dragon, went missing. “We lost Dragon in September. He was stressed about the move, and one day he just disappeared. Sometimes they come back, and we’re hoping we can find him again,” Verrilli said.
The cats currently living in the colony are a trio of seniors: Marble, Fred and Frisky — the first two are described as socialized and friendly males, the latter being a more reserved female. “We’ve been trying desperately to get them homes, but people aren’t interested if they’re not kittens,” Koulouris said.
If the cats cannot find homes through adoption, LIC Feral Feeders hopes they can move back into the space shared with The Connected Chef.
The animal lovers, or faunatarians, said the cats are great for the community.
“In addition to being funny and affectionate, they are useful for keeping away rats and raccoons. It’s like they have jobs — they’re functional!” Verrilli said.
Now the cats are going to lose their newer space because of a renovation project. The yard they’re in is going to be used as a staging area for the work.
If moving back into their previous space is no longer an option, the goal would be to find another yard nearby that can take them in. Food and shelter would be provided by LIC Feral Feeders. The group can be found on Instagram @licferalfeeders or reached via email at info@licferalfeeders.org.
“I have this fantasy that Plaxall realizes the importance of a sanctuary for these cats, and grants us our greatest desire, which is to have the space and turn it into a bonafide sanctuary for all the homeless cats in the area,” Koulouris shared. “It could become a place where we help cats that need a little extra care, have adoption events, and just engage in overall community outreach.”
