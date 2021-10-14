The general election is scheduled for Nov. 2, but voters have the opportunity to cast their votes for mayor, comptroller, public advocate, City Council, Queens borough president, justices of the Supreme Court and judges of the civil court as early as Oct. 23.
Queens has 22 early voting sites this year:
• Rockaway YMCA at 207 Beach 73 St. in Arverne;
• Resorts World Casino New York City at 110-00 Rockaway Blvd. in South Ozone Park;
• Our Lady of Grace Catholic Academy at 158-20 101 St. in Howard Beach;
• Antun’s at 96-43 Springfield Blvd. in Queens Village;
• Holy Trinity Parish Church at 222-05 116 Ave. in Cambria Heights;
• Rochdale Village Community Center at 169-65 137 Ave. in Jamaica;
• York College’s Performing Arts Center at 94-45 Guy R. Brewer Blvd. in Jamaica;
• Creedmoor Hospital at 79-25 Winchester Blvd. in Queens Village;
• Korean Community Services at 203-05 32 Ave. in Bayside;
• Helen Marshall Cultural Center at Queens Borough Hall at 120-55 Queens Blvd. in Kew Gardens;
• Queensborough Community College at 222-05 56 Ave. in Oakland Gardens;
• Queens College at 65-30 Kissena Blvd. in Flushing;
• The Boys’ Club of New York — Abbe Clubhouse at 133-01 41 Road in Flushing;
• Queensborough Elks Lodge No. 878 at 82-20 Queens Blvd. in Elmhurst;
• Rego Center Community Room at 61-00 97 St. in Rego Park;
• Board of Elections’ Queens Voting Machine Facility Annex at 66-26 Metropolitan Ave. in Middle Village;
• The Shops at Atlas Park at 80-00 Cooper Ave. in Glendale;
• LaGuardia Community College at 31-10 Thomson Ave. in Long Island City;
• Queens Public Library at 35-51 81 St. in Jackson Heights;
• First Baptist Church of East Elmhurst at 100-10 Astoria Blvd. in East Elmhurst;
• Variety Boys & Girls Club of Queens at 21-12 30 Road in Astoria; and
• Museum of the Moving Image at 36-01 35 Ave. in Astoria.
Voters must vote at their assigned Early Voting Site. To find one’s assigned location, use the poll site locator at findmypollsite.vote.nyc.
Voters can also see a sample ballot, which lists the candidates for their district, by visiting that page.
In addition to voting for candidates, voters have the opportunity to vote on five amendments to the laws on legislative districts, the environment, voting and civil court. The amendments and descriptions can be found via the poll site locator page in a voter’s sample ballot.
Though all early voting locations are open every day from Oct. 23 through Oct. 31, the times for each day vary:
• Oct. 23 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.;
• Oct. 24 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.;
• Oct. 25 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.;
• Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.;
• Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.;
• Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.;
• Oct. 29 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.;
• Oct. 30 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and
• Oct. 31 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 2, and polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Every voter has the opportunity to vote via absentee ballot, but the deadline for the Board of Elections to receive an absentee ballot application for the general election is Oct. 18.
Those who opt to vote via absentee ballot should check the box for “temporary illness.” The definition has been temporarily expanded to include “a risk of contracting or spreading a disease” such as Covid-19.
Voters can submit an absentee ballot application through mail, email, fax or online. Directions for each option can be found at vote.nyc/page/absentee-voting-0.
