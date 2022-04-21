Experts are warning of an uptick in Covid cases throughout New York City following recent holiday gatherings and the upward trend is expected to continue.
“I’m sure the infections will increase right now given the mask mandate is off at this moment,” said Dr. Rishi Malhan, director of hospital medicine at Long Island Jewish Forest Hills. “It’s post-Easter and post-Passover so we will definitely see an uptick of infections as we go further into the summer. The good thing is, it is not as severe as Delta,” he said of the new BA.2 subvariant.
“Unfortunately, it’s science versus the mandates,” he said.
There was a 3.5 percent positive rate in Queens as of Tuesday for the borough’s seven-day average for positive test results, an uptick from Sunday’s 2.98 percent.
Long Island City is among the neighborhoods with the highest percentages of positive cases, with 24 new ones over the last seven days and a positivity rate of 9.8 percent.
Breezy Point has a seven-day positivity rate of 9.2 percent with seven positive cases. Next for Queens neighborhoods is Fresh Meadows and Hillcrest with 29 new cases.
Hospitalizations and death throughout the city remain on the decline.
On Tuesday, Malhan said that the hospital does not currently have any Covid patients in the ICU or any severe cases of Covid; only incidental Covid, due to swabbing all patients.
“At this point, we’re definitely seeing a rise of cases in the city but, as in the previous wave, hospitalizations usually lag a couple of weeks,” he noted, adding that the new subvariant of Omicron is more contagious.
“As city data show, the numbers are going up and a lot more people are testing positive but we haven’t seen the hospitalization comparable to that,” said Malhan.
He recommends the same precautions that have been advised throughout the pandemic but says, “if you’re young, you’re healthy, you’re boosted, you don’t have risk factors and do not have symptoms and you’re meeting people who are in the same age group, I think we should be vigilant, but not to the same extent as someone who is more susceptible to infection.”
Queens had the second-lowest number of cases per 100,000 people in the last week, with 159, and Malhan says that could be due to the borough’s being hit hard during Omicron.
“That could be a reason why a lot of people have some residual immunity,” he said.
But if cases surpass 200 a week for every 100,000 residents, the city could move into the medium risk level, which could mean requiring masks in crowded settings including schools, and Key to NYC requirements could return if there is a sustained rise in cases.
In a press conference on Monday, Mayor Adams, who just recovered from Covid and engaged in a virus-friendly handshake with former Mayor Michael Bloomberg, was asked if he would consider those steps. He said he continues to meet with his health team and will make a determination.
“I think Governor Hochul was right when she stated we can’t close down our city,” he said. “We need healthy bodies, healthy minds and a healthy economy.”
“We’re not there yet,” he said, adding, “We’re just not at the place of mandate right now.”
