Covid cases in New York are still on the rise but the growth in new daily infections and hospitalizations appear to be slowing, indicating a plateau following the holiday season and spike in transmission.
Hospitalizations have ticked up, according to city data, with a daily average of 657 over the past seven days, but the trend in the percentage of positive cases is now considered stable.
The seven-day average for cases in the city dropped slightly to 40,150 as of Monday, almost 400 fewer than the day before, and statewide they dropped by about the same, according to available data.
“I think we’ve probably hit the peak,” said Dr. Teresa Amato, director of emergency medicine at Northwell Health’s Long Island Jewish Forest Hills hospital.
Amato’s assessment that cases are steadying is based on past surges but she notes that this time around has been different.
“We’re not seeing as many respiratory complaints and people needing to be on ventilators, especially in the fully vaccinated and boosted patients. We’re seeing milder disease,” she said.
No Queens neighborhoods are among the top citywide for the most cases in the past seven days but out of the neighborhoods here, Astoria and Woodside saw the most, with over 27,000 cases in each ZIP code.
Amato said the “vast majority” of Covid patients her department is seeing this time around are being discharged from the emergency room rather than needing to be admitted.
“We’re very busy in the emergency department, but we’re not overwhelmed,” said Amato. “It’s busy, but very different from 2020.”
She has seen an increase in the number of children hospitalized, which she attributes to them being the last group to be prioritized for vaccinations. That reflects recent reports statewide of pediatric hospitalizations skyrocketing throughout December.
As for her hospital system, she said it has put a limit on some elective procedures to be “mindful of the governor’s mandate,” but has been able to meet demands for patients, so far.
Last week, the state Department of Health updated the list of hospitals that must stop “non-essential, non-urgent elective procedures for a minimum of two weeks” following a statewide high of 90,000 cases in a single day. However, no Northwell or New York City hospitals were listed.
Before the surge, Amato’s department was administering monoclonal antibody treatment but had to discontinue as Omicron swept the country. Now, she said, the doctors are looking for the new oral antiviral treatment for Covid as it becomes more available. The medicine is easier to take and requires less intense supervision.
Hochul, too, has said there seems to be a “glimmer of hope” as the Omicron surge reaches a plateau. “Cases are slowing down, the rate of increase is slowing down, but they are still high,” she said on Tuesday.
Newly released data from the state shows that about half of the Covid patients in city hospitals admitted between Jan. 5 and 6 were there for some other reason but then also tested positive for the virus.
On Monday, Hochul said she would instruct hospitals to collect this data too, which previously was not collected.
Amato said Northwell is now swabbing every admitted patient so staffers are able to track those coming in for Covid-like complaints as well as those coming in for something else but who happen to test positive.
“During the peak in 2020, we didn’t really see people without Covid. Now what we’re seeing is people who are coming in with Covid symptoms but we’re also seeing a number of patients that are coming in for other concerns, like appendicitis or a behavioral health issue, and they test positive. Some people, quite frankly, were completely asymptomatic and were surprised to find out that they were positive,” she said.
The best precautions are to get tested often and isolate if symptoms arise, she said. Boosters are key, too. Amato said she has gotten herself, her husband and all six of their children boosted.
“I think as we move into the next phase of this pandemic, where as we were previously trying to crush the curve and eliminate COVID, I think that ship has sailed — I think we’re sort of learning to live with it now and how to do that as safely as we can.”
