Mayor Adams said on Tuesday that New York City is “moving in the right direction” and winning the war against the Covid pandemic as cases decline.
In less than two weeks, daily cases have dropped from almost 50,000 to just over 10,000, indicating that the city has passed the peak of the variant surge.
As of Monday, Queens reported a seven-day total of 1,420 new cases per 100,000 people, compared to over 3,800 earlier in the month. Queens had the second-highest number, the other numbers being between 1,000 and 1,500 per 100,000.
In a press conference, Adams emphasized that there is still work to be done in terms of vaccinations and boosters, including kids 12 and over.
“Let’s take full advantage of modern science coming together to solve this pandemic,” he said. He reported that over 16 million people citywide have received their vaccinations and 2.5 million got a booster shot.
Queens remains second-highest in terms of vaccination status, just behind Manhattan. Ninety percent of the population here has received at least one shot.
Statewide, the seven-day average for cases is down 43 percent and hospitalizations are down 18 percent.
City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene Commissioner Dave Chokshi joined in the press conference and noted that hospitalizations are also down.
“We are starting to see a decrease in Covid-19 hospitalizations from a total of about 6,500 patients hospitalized citywide on Jan. 11 to about 5,800 as of Sunday, according to state data,” he said.
He credited the push for in-school testing with identifying over 25,000 cases in the schools, allowing students and staff to isolate and break chains of transmission.
Adams insisted that schools would be remaining open, following questions last week on whether the city would move to allow a remote learning option following a push from some teachers, students and advocates.
“We were clear from the beginning, and I don’t want anyone to get this mixed up — our schools are going to remain open,” said Adams. “We are not going to do anything that is going to stop our children from coming into schools. We say this over and over again.”
Schools Chancellor David Banks addressed the issue of parents keeping students home because of safety concerns.
He referenced the policy under which students could learn remotely if they were quarantining and said more students would get this opportunity if their teachers were “so inclined.”
“We’re trying to bring more and more of our students back,” he said. “We wanted to at least provide, as an on-ramp ... some additional students the opportunity to do this asynchronous learning and to maintain attendance in doing so,” he continued.
It was reported last week that the Department of Education updated its policies to not mark those students absent if they were showing some level of participation.
Banks noted that the school attendance rate was about 63 percent but increased steadily in the weeks since Adams took office. It is now almost 80 percent.
