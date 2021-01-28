City Harvest’s regular mobile market at the Astoria Houses last Thursday was not due to open for another 20 minutes, but there already was a line of more than 40 people winding its way around the enclosed basketball court waiting to get in.
With five minutes to go the crowd was up to more than 80.
Mobile Market manager Warren Davis gave his final instructions to the volunteers and assigned them to their stations.
Longtime volunteer Ceil Witherspoon gave them one last instruction as she prepared to welcome the first clients in.
“Let’s rock and roll!”
City Harvest collects and distributes food from stores, bakeries, wholesalers, manufacturers, restaurants and elsewhere.
The food is distributed on a daily basis to food pantries, soup kitchens, churches and community organizations to get it to the people who need it.
The group also regularly runs nine free mobile markets in the five boroughs including the one at the Astoria Houses, which runs the first Saturday and third Thursday of the month. It is open to anyone from the Astoria Houses or in the 11102 ZIP code.
The other Queens location is at the Queensbridge Houses, where it operates every second Tuesday of the month and every fourth Saturday. It is open to residents of the Queensbridge and Ravenswood houses and members of the Jacob Riis Senior Center.
Feeding the hungry in New York City was tough before the Covid-19 outbreak. Since then, according to statistics provided by the organization, the need has only been growing.
The amount of food delivered to its 400 food pantries went up 83 percent last year while the number of people coming to their distribution sites has more than tripled.
Since July the mobile markets alone have distributed more then 2.8 million pounds of food in the five boroughs — a staggering 113 percent increase.
And between now and June, the agency as a whole is expecting to rescue and deliver more than 118 million pounds of food to the needy — nearly double the amount projected before last March.
Thursday’s giveaway consisted of a bag of groceries, including a bag of rice and cans of tuna, vegetables and pasta. Each bag came with a large box of hearty, shelf-stable produce including cabbages, potatoes, sweet potatoes, carrots and onions. Witherspoon greeted each person coming in and checked cards that they have been given.
She directed them to one of four stations with the boxes and bags stacked up in boxes and on pallets that had filled an 18-wheeler parked out in the street.
Depending on the size of his or her household, each person got one bag and one box of food, or two of each. The volunteers loaded the donations into baskets and carts.
Thirty minutes in there was still a line, though shorter, outside.
“We’ve served 67 people so far,” Davis said.
More than two per minute.
Still, Davis has concerns for the future with so much unknown about when the pandemic will end.
“Before last March, I’d see the same people every time,” he said. “Then we had a lot more elderly people. Then I began seeing people who lost their jobs, or may still be working part-time but who need help making ends meet. What happens when people’s unemployment runs out? That’s what has me worried.”
But he has no doubt that the work will go on. Even the volunteers the organization has drawn serve as an inspiration.
Davis says volunteers come from all walks, including some who are a product of what Covid-19 has done to the traditional workplace.
“Some people who are working from home take time off during the day to volunteer,” he said. “We have college students who come as part of school programs. Some of them stay with us even after they don’t need the credits for school.”
Those looking to volunteer or donate can visit cityharvest.org.
