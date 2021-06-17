Priscilla Carrow, the beloved 25-year veteran of NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, union worker and community leader, who passed away from Covid-19 at the height of the pandemic, was memorialized last Friday with Priscilla Carrow Way on 98th Place and 57th Avenue in Corona, by Sherwood Village and LeFrak City.
City Councilman Francisco Moya, Carrow’s daughter Keyana Reaves and her son Tasheen Carrow were joined by dozens of neighbors and members of her community, Elmhurst Hospital and union workers as well as area officials and elected leaders.
Carrow, above right celebrating a recent Christmas at the hospital, was a member of the First Baptist Church since 1976 and active in numerous organizations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.