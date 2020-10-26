Carranza talks COVID, admissions criteria at town hall

Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza declined to give a definite timeline for mandatory testing enforcement and gifted and talented testing last Thursday at a town hall with District 30’s Community Education Council, which covers an area stretching from Long Island City to Corona.
During the event, Carranza was asked about staffing shortages in addition to COVID testing and admissions. While the chancellor did share his goals and priorities for the ever-evolving school curriculum, when it came down to the time frame for addressing many of the parents' concerns, the answer was most often to be determined.
The first thing that he was asked about was the mandatory COVID testing requirement. The city’s goal involves testing between 10 to 20 percent of every school’s population each month. Under Gov. Cuomo’s recent zoned restrictions, the state also requires weekly testing in yellow zone schools.
Though the Department of Education maintains the testing is mandatory, it’s not being performed on students whose parents have not filled out a permission slip. So far the DOE has not set a timetable as to when it will enforce the requirement.
“There will be a point in time where if you choose to have in-person learning, and absent a widely distributed vaccine, it’s just not safe not to do the randomized testing, and students will be switched to a remote-only,” said Carranza, but did not clarify when that would happen.
The parents then touched on another persistent issue: staffing.
“District 30 requested over 600 teachers, and many schools are far short of the staff they need. Remote class sizes are over the contractual max — in some instances with 60 students on a Zoom with one teacher. Some students are not seeing a teacher many, if not most days of the week if they’re in blended learning,” said CEC Co-president Deborah Alexander.
“It’s a moving target,” Carranza responded, adding that the DOE is chipping away at staffing shortages every single day. Since more families have opted into remote learning than the DOE anticipated, it’s created extremely low student-to-teacher ratios, he said, but schools are in the process of recalibrating their class assignments.
The matter of school admissions policies, including information about testing for screened gifted and talented programs, was another issue the chancellor declined to make a definitive statement about because of the many unknowns of remote and hybrid learning.
“Think about some of the criteria for some of the selective schools or some of the screened schools. They’re heavily weighted on attendance and grading policies,” he said.
He said that first the DOE needs its look over its attendance data to establish metrics. After that it will have to create a set of grading criteria before it can announce its admissions policies. He did not give a timeline for that process.
While he did not announce anything definitive about the gifted and talented programs, the chancellor did suggest that he’s looking to use remote learning as a way to expand seats in gifted and talented classrooms.
Before the town hall ended, Alexander asked a more speculative question about how Carranza saw the future of the city’s school system being different once it can return back to its full in-person capacity.
Carranza said that the school system is in the process of “bridging the digital divide” with its remote and hybrid models right now. He said that he sees virtual learning becoming a more permanent supplement to school curriculum, both because the DOE will have enough devices to send home with students and because teachers and students have had a crash-course education on how to use them.
“In New York City, I predict, there will no longer be a need for snow days,” Carranza said.
Beware of this man using the Covid crisis to further his agenda of destroying the standards of some of the finest public high schools in the city & nation- the specialized high schools. Beware of him trying to undermine or do away with the admission testing policies for these schools in themidst if this pandemic -- in order to achieve his false ideal of so-called “diversity” within these top-rated schools; schools that are already open to anyone and everyone who can make the grade, no matter their race, religion, economic status, or ethnic background. That open competition is the foundation of a true diversity and equal opportunity.
