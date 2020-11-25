Two days after the city announced that it would be closing school buildings for the indeterminate future, a community education council in northeast Queens voted that it had lost faith in the school system’s top administrator.
CEC District 26 made a vote of no confidence for Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza last Friday. The advisory council is not the first to do so.
So far at least two other CECs in Queens have made similar votes, both predating the recent closures, according to CEC 24 President Phil Wong. CEC 25, stretching up through Flushing and College Point, made the vote on Nov. 12 and CEC 24, extending through Ridgewood, Maspeth and Middle Village, made the vote Oct. 15.
CEC 26 argued that under the pandemic the city’s public school system has not been able to maintain a requisite quality of instruction. The school system lacks “appropriate curriculum to ensure that no student will have to repeat a year of academic instruction,” the resolution reads.
It also contends that educators and both working and non-English speaking families are being left without necessary support during the pandemic.
CEC 25’s resolution, passed a week earlier, followed along similar lines with the addition that Carranza had been inconsistent in his guidance about when parents would be able to opt in to in-person enrollment and has not followed through on his promise to open 100,000 Learning Bridges slots citywide.
CEC 24, which passed its resolution shortly after the school systems delayed reopening, argued that Carranza had provided inadequate and inconsistent guidance throughout the pandemic, and had failed to deliver the number of requisite electronic devices to make remote learning successful, among other criticisms.
The CECs all took their votes of no confidence after the Council of School Supervisors and Administrators passed a similar resolution in the lead-up to schools reopening in September.
"CEC 26 argued that under the pandemic the city’s public school system has not been able to maintain a requisite quality of instruction. The school system lacks “appropriate curriculum to ensure that no student will have to repeat a year of academic instruction,” the resolution reads."
The no confidence vote can go both ways. As educators, our lives and the lives of our families are on the line. We have no way of knowing if the students are practicing social distancing/wearing masks, etc when not in school. In addition, wouldn't it be best for the parents/guardians to know well in advance when the school will be closed? This way they can be prepared for getting childcare if it is needed. The schools should stay closed until there is a vaccine that is accessible to everyone. As for the quote above-during the 1919 spanish flu tenements were overrun with filth & overcrowding making it somewhat safer (but did it really?) to have children in NYC schools. Over 1/2 million people died. You are worried that your child may have to repeat a grade? Seriously? So you repeat a grade-I promise you that won't kill you!! I am worried that your child may die! Get your priorities in order people. The pandemic IS DEADLY and it's long- term effects still unknown but seem to be just as bad as the disease, if you survive it. Stop whining, stop complaining - grow up & understand there is no coming back from dead. I can't imagine how you would have survived Nazi Germany! "I'm tired of hiding in the attic and not being able to talk during daylight hours". All we are asking is that you wear a mask, practice social distancing and listen to the science. This will go away when we all work together to ensure it goes away permanently.
