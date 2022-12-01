The New York City & Vicinity District Council of Carpenters and the Carpenter Contractor Alliance of Metropolitan New York made Thanksgiving brighter by delivering warm meals and turkeys to families in need throughout Queens.
From Nov. 16 to 22, the union carpenters and contractors distributed 2,500 turkeys, totaling more than $75,000, working in partnership with Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, state Sen. Jessica Ramos and City Councilmembers Selvena Brooks-Powers, Nantasha Williams, Julie Won and Francisco Moya, above center.
The event with Moya was held at the Helen Marshall Playground, adjacent to PS 127 in East Elmhurst, on Nov. 19.
“Every year it makes me so proud to see our members show out in numbers to help the members of our community in need around the holidays,” NYCDCC Secretary-Treasurer Joseph Geiger said in a statement, adding that the union is glad to help those who are struggling this time of year.
