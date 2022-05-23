An armed carjacking took place just before 9:30 p.m. on Saturday night in Ozone Park, according to police.
Three individuals in a red Toyota Corolla allegedly rear-ended a white Honda that was headed northbound on 78th Street toward 101st Avenue. They got out and approached the victim’s vehicle and one displayed a firearm and stole the victim’s wallet. The perpetrator forced the victim out of the car and fled with the vehicle.
The victim did not sustain any injuries as a result of the incident, which occurred within the 102nd Precinct.
According to reports from the Citizen app, the victim was an off-duty police officer but an NYPD spokesperson could not confirm that. Aviation units reportedly canvassed the area and tracked the pursuit down Rockaway Boulevard and through Inwood.
The victim’s car was later found unoccupied near Beach 12th Street and Redfin Avenue in Far Rockaway, within the 101st Precinct.
No arrests have been made yet and the investigation is active and ongoing, according to police.
There have been 90 car thefts so far this year in the 102nd Precinct, an 11 percent increase from this time last year. Robberies are up 137 percent with 79 so far this year compared to 32 this time last year, according to NYPD data.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.