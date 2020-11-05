As the Department of Education prepares budget savings for the next fiscal year, it announced last week that they will not impact several programs that provide funding for extra guidance counselors and subsidized internships to schools across the city.
The news comes after groups of students, administrators and education advocates fought against a drastic round of budget cuts to the city’s Learning to Work program, which they argued is integral to the city’s transfer schools — small, full-time high schools that function to support students who have dropped out or fallen behind in credits.
Under the DOE’s revised cuts, the Learning to Work, Community Schools and Affinity programs will lose a collective $15 million, down from the originally proposed $50 million cut.
“We are in conversations with impacted organizations and groups to work through some savings that were unavoidable given the current health and fiscal crisis, but in the absence of support from the state and federal governments, we’re still facing tough choices,” said DOE spokesperson Katie O’Hanlon.
The LTW program, for which advocates organized several rallies over the past couple weeks, will receive $10 million in cuts as opposed to the $30 million first proposed. The program offers paid internships and college and career readiness training to students in transfer schools.
Principal Nicholas Merchant-Bleiberg from VOYAGES Preparatory High School in Elmhurst, one of the borough’s five transfer high schools, which all rely heavily on LTW funding, said the effects of the cuts would likely range from losing staff to a reduction or elimination to the school’s paid internship program.
The school serves students 16 or older who are struggling to earn credits in a traditional high school environment. Students end up there often because they have young children or siblings to look after, have full-time employment as the breadwinner for their families, struggle with mental health issues, have a long-term illness, are caught up in the criminal justice system or are undocumented.
“This is the kind of thing that, especially during COVID, [the de Blasio administration] talked about as what we now need more than ever, which is wrap-around schools that think about what kids’ lives are like outside of school,” said Merchant-Bleiberg.
Merchant-Bleiberg said that the subsidized internships work as an incentive to keep students, who are often already working, pursuing their high school diploma.
“What we’re selling them is, ‘Yeah, you can still work, but let’s work in a way that lays the groundwork for you and gets you school,’” Merchant-Bleiberg said.
Advocates expressed concern at many of the recent rallies that if the subsidized internships that transfer schools are able to offer their students are eliminated or reduced, that will severely undercut their motivation to continue their education.
In the case of VOYAGES, the school works with Queens Community House, a community-based organization that has a contract to run the LTW program.
Merchant-Bleiberg said that each CBO will have until next Friday to submit a plan to the Board of Education proposing how to implement the cuts.
The rest of the cuts will be spread among Community Schools and the Affinity programs. The $9 million in proposed cuts to Community Schools was reduced to $3 million, and the $4.6 million in proposed cuts to the Affinity program was reduced to $2 million.
