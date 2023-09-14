Parents, administrators and elected officials commemorated the opening of a 795-seat annex at Cardozo High School last Thursday afternoon, where Schools Chancellor David Banks was holding court — literally.
The four-story addition to the prestigious Bayside school is rounded out by a mock courtroom, which students in the Political Science, Law and Ethics program will use. Complete with wood paneling, a deus and a gallery, it’s a courtroom that Supreme Court Justice Benjamin Cardozo would find fitting.
“This beautiful, beautiful courtroom is something that is just really inspiring to me,” Banks said, noting his own history as an attorney. “To walk in here and to see this courtroom where you now will be able to have kids engage in mock trial, and moot court, and just learning how to debate all the issues of the day is so exciting.”
But as Principal Meagan Colby noted, the courtroom is just one part of the annex. Complete with 25 new, standard classrooms, the $47.8 million addition also includes two special education classrooms, reading and speech recourse rooms, science labs and prep rooms, a robotics lab and a production and media center. Colby and administrators have new offices in the annex; teachers have a new workroom.
“When we envisioned this building about five years ago ... we said, ‘We have such amazing programs already. How can we give back to those programs and make them even stronger?’” Colby said. “Every student who comes here, we want them to have something wonderful that they can experience ... So in the design of this building, we worked very hard to make sure that every program got something new.”
Work on the annex began in 2019; as many elected officials said throughout last Thursday’s program, it was former Councilman Barry Grodenchik’s brainchild. (As Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing) put it, the former lawmaker “talks a lot about a lot of things — especially about this annex.”)
Its opening comes as many Queens high schools, especially in Northern Queens, are immensely overcrowded, and have been for some time. In fact, Assemblyman David Weprin (D-Fresh Meadows) said at last Thursday’s event that his first press conference back when he was a councilmember was outside Cardozo — then the most crowded high school in the city — where he stood with then-United Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten, demanding more seats.
“It may have taken over 20 years to get it done, but we’re finally here,” he said.
Department of Education and School Construction Authority estimates made last year projected borough high schools to be at 92.5 percent capacity this school year. At Cardozo alone, capacity was at 128 percent last year, SCA spokesperson Kevin Ortiz said. With the annex, it’s down to 103 percent.
“There’s a hallway in Cardozo that’s nicknamed 42nd Street, because it gets so crowded that you’ve literally spent the entire period trying to get through the corridor,” Councilmember Linda Lee (D-Oakland Gardens) said. “So with this annex, I’m hoping that that’s not an issue.”
“We have a slogan in Queens: Queens get the school seats,” Borough President Donovan Richards said, adding that more school seats are being added in the World’s Borough than any other.
“As Donovan always says, his main slogan is: Queens get the money,” Meng said with a smile. “So we will do whatever we can for our borough president’s efforts in getting more seats here for our Queens students.”
