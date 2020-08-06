A thief hijacked a car left running in Bayside to find a puppy enjoying the air conditioning inside, but ditched both the next day, leaving the dog to die in the process.
According to officials, the owner had left the keys in the ignition of his red 2017 Honda as he ran inside the Starbucks at 32-02 Francis Lewis Blvd. just before 8:30 a.m. on July 26, so that S’mores, his 5-month old Pomeranian, could enjoy the cold air vents on the 92-degree day. He returned moments later to find the vehicle gone, along with his puppy, cellphone and driver’s license.
The car was located the following day on the corner of Cedarcroft Road and Homelawn Street in Jamaica Hills. S’mores was found dead inside, having suffered from the 93-degree heat.
There have been no arrests at this time, but officials say the perpetrator could be charged with animal cruelty in addition to grand larceny auto.
Fliers for the missing dog circulated on neighborhood social media sites in the 24 hours between the reported hijacking and finding of the car, which chastised the owner for leaving S’mores inside with the keys in the ignition, especially since both Queens and the city as a whole each reported nearly a 60 percent surge in car thefts for the year thus far, according to NYPD data.
The 111th Precinct, the command in which S’mores’ kidnapping occurred, witnessed a 117.6 percent increase in auto thefts for the first seven months of 2020 compared to the same time frame in 2019. The percentage translates to 37 incidents in 2020 compared to just 17 in 2019.
The jump in auto thefts accounts for the largest increase of any index crime in the confines of the 111th Precinct, and is reflected for all the precincts of Patrol Borough Queens North — of the eight precincts, which reported a 31.1 percent increase in auto thefts for the year thus far as compared to 2019, the 104th Precinct was the only one to report a decrease.
On July 28, the day after the Honda was recovered and S’mores’ body was discovered, the 111th Precinct tweeted a flier reminding residents not to leave their cars running and unattended.
“Vehicles left unattended with keys in the ignition are easily targeted by car thieves,” the tweet read. “This commonly occurs around the neighborhood store, deli, coffee shop, or gas station.”
