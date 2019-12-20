Car dealers seek donated coats

New York’s car dealers are helping to lead the way in donating thousands of winter coats to those in need during the 31st annual NY Cares Winter Coat Drive.

People can donate new or gently used coats through Dec. 31 at many dealerships across Queens, listed here: Bayside Volkswagen; Star Chrysler Dodge Jeep; Star Hyundai/Genesis of Bayside; Volvo Cars of Queens; City Cadillac Buick GMC; BMW of Bayside; Ford Lincoln of Queens; Helms Bros. Inc.; NorthStar Mitsubishi Kia; Koeppel Ford; Koeppel Mazda; Koeppel Nissan; Koeppel Subaru; Lexus of Queens; Paragon Acura; Paragon Honda; Silver Star Motors; Queensboro Toyota; Queensboro Volkswagen; Star Chrysler Dodge Jeep; and Star Hyundai/Genesis of Bayside.

Mark Schienberg, president of the Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association, applauded the members’ efforts in a prepared statement and said, “Once again, this year, we will do everything possible to keep New York families warm as the winter cold moves in.”

More information can be found online at gnyada.com/community/coat-drive and newyorkcares.org/coat-drive/map.