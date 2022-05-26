St. John’s University celebrated the achievements of the Class of 2022 Sunday morning at the school’s 152nd commencement ceremony.
Donning gowns in the university’s signature red with black caps, 2,343 Johnnies received their diplomas. The university said the newest graduates range in age from 19 to 64, and that more than 50 percent of the Class of 2022 graduated with honors, with 56 students finishing with a perfect 4.0 cumulative grade point average.
Among Sunday’s graduates was Hajarah Dar, right, the ceremony’s student speaker, who encouraged her classmates to keep the lessons learned at St. John’s with them.
“When we do what we believe is right, we move the world forward in a positive direction and we make our own history,” she said.
Graduates also heard from University President the Rev. Brian Shanley, left, and University Vice Provost and Interim Chief Diversity Officer Andrè McKenzie, center, who was the ceremony’s honored speaker. Shanley commended the Class of 2022 for its resiliency in the face of the pandemic.
“One of the marks of intellectual maturity is the ability to change your mind in the face of evidence, data, and dialogue,” he said. “You have learned how to learn, and that process must continue for the rest of your life.
— Sophie Krichevsky
