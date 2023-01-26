The state Cannabis Control Board approved an additional 30 Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary licenses Wednesday, bringing the total throughout New York to 66.
There are now 10 nonprofits and 56 individuals approved for the CAURD certifications, according to the state Office of Cannabis Management.
“The Cannabis Control Board is thrilled to provisionally approve a new slate of CAURD licenses that will help continue to position New York as the most inclusive cannabis industry in the country and usher in a new era of economic opportunity,” said Tremaine Wright, chair of the Cannabis Control Board, in a statement. “We’re ensuring those most impacted by the unjust enforcement of cannabis prohibition are paving the way for a new industry filled with potential and economic opportunity.”
The board also gave the green light to five marijuana testing laboratories in upstate New York and Long Island and approved of one more Adult-Use Cannabis Processor, bringing the new total of labs to 12 and processors to 40, according to the OCM.
The new permits come on the heels of reports that there are over 1,400 illegal weed dispensaries throughout the Big Apple, and was a subject that was raised during a City Council oversight hearing last week.
Aaron Ghitelman, an OCM spokesman, said the agency is committed to working closely with partners at all levels of government to ensure New York’s cannabis industry continues to be safe, fair and equitable under the state’s law, which has opened its doors to consumers to offer “safe” products.
“The Office of Cannabis Management’s enforcement team is working every day to advance investigations that shut down unlawful cannabis operations, including by seizing products, issuing cease-and-desist letters and removing trucks used for illicit sales,” Ghitelman told the Chronicle via email.
Councilwoman Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone) feels the OCM’s efforts are too little, too late.
“They botched it up,” Paladino said about the state’s efforts to legalize marijuana. “They legalized without any infrastructure or regulations in place. Every other vice is regulated, this should be as well.”
On Tuesday, Paladino was present at a raid with Sheriff Anthony Miranda at an alleged illegal smoke shop in Mitchell Linden located at Parsons Boulevard and 14th Avenue.
“It was filled with Beanie Babies and adorable stuffed animals,” said Paladino about the store that was raided. “That brings in really young kids.”
Paladino has a legislative request that if introduced and approved on the Council floor would ban candy-like edibles, childlike marketing and synthetic marijuana. It would also require identification for people who want to make purchases and prevent the stores from being open 24/7.
“These stores should be closed before midnight,” Paladino said. “It’s bringing in a criminal element ... Our sheriff’s task force is going borough to borough issuing violations constantly.”
Paladino would also like the stores to be 1,000 feet away from schools and to be fined based on the amount of illegal goods seized.
A New York Medical Cannabis Industry Association 2022 report stated that e-coli and heavy metals were found in products at illegal smoke shops. Some goods were also marketed as name-brand candy, chocolate, gummies and other snacks.
The illicit sale of the products will hurt youths and public health, the NYMCIA concluded.
