An application for an adult-use marijuana dispensary business proposed for Middle Village will be the subject of a public hearing at the monthly meeting of Community Board 5 on June 14.
A press release from Board 5 on Monday states that the proposed location is 74-03 Metropolitan Ave., the former site of a Chase bank branch.
The release states that Social Equity CAURD JV LLC, doing business as The Cannabis Place, intends to file an application for a conditional adult use retail dispensary with the state’s Office of Cannabis Management.
OCM records state that the company was granted a provisional conditional license on Jan. 25.
The website nycompanyregistry.com states that Social Equity CAURD was formed last August. Its CEO was listed only as The Cannabis Place 420 Corp. Its registered agent is listed at 320 Carleton Ave., 4200b in Central Islip, LI.
Board 5 also will host a public hearing on a proposed city zoning text amendment that would make it easier to facilitate green energy initiatives in buildings, transportation, water and waste systems and elsewhere.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. in the cafeteria at Christ the King High School, which is located at 68-02 Metropolitan Ave. in Middle Village.
Anyone seeking more information on the meeting, or who would like to register to speak on any subject, is invited to call the Community Board 5 office at (718) 366-1834, or to send an email to qn05@cb.nyc.gov.
All those who wish to speak must register beforehand.
Speakers will be limited to between two and three minutes, depending on the number of those who have registered. The number of speakers may be limited.
The meeting will be livestreamed on YouTube link youtube.com/live/wFW9mMqDQh8.
The link will also be posted on the CB5Q homepage at nyc.gov/qnscb5 for anyone to watch the meeting live in progress or at anytime afterward.
