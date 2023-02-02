A crowd gathered on the steps of Queens Borough Hall on Monday night to remember the life of Tyre Nichols, who died on Jan. 10, three days after being beaten by police in Memphis.
The video of the brutal assault was released last Friday and shook the country, including many in Queens, especially parents of Black children.
“I held my son a little tighter just trying to prepare myself to watch that video,” said Queens Borough President Donovan Richards at the vigil. “It weighed heavy Thursday going into Friday.”
“You know, this trauma doesn’t get easier,” said Richards. “I remember Sean Bell being my neighbor. You relive George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Freddie Gray, Trayvon Martin. All individuals killed because they were Black,” he said, referring first to Bell, who was shot dead by police in Queens in 2006.
He said it brings him back to being stopped and frisked with his cousin at 13 years old.
“And let me be clear, it doesn’t matter what color an officer is. If you brutalize someone, you must be held accountable,” said Richards.
“How do you train your way out of this?” he asked, adding, “You can’t simply reform this system, we have to uproot it.”
Richards said that NYPD Police Commissioner Keychant Sewell, whom he said he respects, recently reduced police disciplinary measures. Richards, while in the City Council, helped create the NYPD’s “disciplinary matrix,” which provides a framework to standardize penalties.
“She should not do that. It’s about one standard, one law that works for everyone,” he said.
“As a mother of a son, watching him cry for his mother, and she was only a few feet away, that broke my heart,” said Lorraine Gittens-Bridges, a Rosedale resident and member of Community Board 13.
Nichols’ mother was reportedly just blocks away from where the Jan. 7 incident occurred.
“You always worry every day what’s going to happen to your child,” Gittens-Bridges said. “So we grieve as mothers ... every day when we go out, we always have to worry and to see that brutality for no reason, it breaks my heart, because he did not deserve it.”
The five police officers who were involved in Nichols’ assault have since been fired and charged with murder and other crimes.
Juliane Williams, president of the LeFrak City Tenants’ Association, lost her daughter, Doniqueca Cooke, known as Niiqua, when she was struck and killed by a Porsche driver in 2016.
“I’m very heartbroken because I remember vividly when I went to the hospital, no one wanted to speak to me, to tell me, yes, it was my child whose body was lying in a morgue,” said Williams.
“I’ve been grieving for this mother. It is a terrible act. I just cannot even imagine how another human being could do such a thing. Let us pray, please. She needs our prayer.”
Lori Zeno, executive director of Queens Defenders, spoke and was joined by dozens of attorneys and youth ambassadors from the group.
“I’ve been in this criminal justice system for 35 years, and it’s still a mystery to me how people can be treated the way that people like Tyre was treated,” she said.
“I cannot tell you how many clients come to our office and tell us about the beatings,” she added.
Richards said that people have had to gather on the steps of Borough Hall to protest too many times, and many in public service for years shared that sentiment.
“I’ve been arrested for Amadou Diallo and been arrested for Sean Bell,” said former 32BJ SEIU leader Kyle Bragg, referring first to an immigrant from Guinea who was shot dead by NYPD plainclothes officers in 1999.
“I’ve been arrested numerous times for civil disobedience, in objection to these types of atrocities that have taken place and it still happens,” he said.
“I don’t want to be arrested anymore. I don’t want to gather with my neighbors in outrage over these. I’d rather gather with you and celebrate other things and not mourn another death of another young person of color. There has to be a change in this country because it’s more than policing, but it’s the culture.”
Councilmembers Jim Gennaro (D-Hillcrest) and Shekar Krishnan (D-Jackson Heights) joined in the memorial service.
“I remember like it was yesterday, 55 years ago when Martin Luther King was gunned down,” said Gennaro.
“And I’ve seen a lot of stuff happen over the last 65 years and I entered public service to try to make a little bit of a difference,” he said, referring to his age. “And everyone here is trying to make a little bit of a difference by being here, by holding on to one another, by recognizing the work that still needs to be done.”
Gennaro continued, “I don’t want to be standing here at 75 years old saying the same thing, but I will if I have to.”
Krishnan took the time to remember Nichols as a person.
“I want to recall Tyre Nichols, the father, the son, the beloved member of the community,” he said. “Stories keep coming out and coming out of how many friends and neighbors loved him so much for what he had done in the community. Someone who loved to skateboard. That’s the memory that we keep.”
Krishnan continued, “If we are to say Black lives matter, if we are to mean it, then it begins with the hard, painful work of recognizing how many Black lives we have lost to police violence and brutality.”
The Rev. Jeff Courter, pastor at the First Presbyterian Church of Forest Hills,” was among several faith leaders.
Although white, he is a father to Black children and spoke of systemic racism causing inequities in education and legal representation.
“Systemic racism exists,” he said. “The only way to change it is by getting out, as one of the speakers said, and voting. Prayers and thoughts only go so far. We must act together.”
Saxophonist Steven Salcedo performed for the crowd to open and close the vigil.
“We got a lot of work to be done,” Richards said. “I’m not here to simply cry.” Plainclothes units that operate with impunity, he said, deserve a higher level of scrutiny.
“We’ll continue to stand and fight to make sure that justice is served for Tyre,” he said.
