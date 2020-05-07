Two candidates for office in Queens retained their space on the ballot Monday when a judge overruled the city Board of Elections, which had tried to remove them due to their running under first names different than those on their voter registrations.
Mary Jobaida, who seeks to unseat state Assemblywoman Cathy Nolan (D-Long Island City), and Moumita Ahmed, who is running for Democratic district leader in Assembly District 31 in Southeast Queens and Rockaway, will both appear on the ballot in the June 23 Democratic primary.
They are registered to vote as Meherunnisa Jobaida and Atqiya Ahmed, but acting state Supreme Court Justice Leonard Livote determined that precedence allows for people to run under names by which they are known, even when not their legal names, as long as there is no intent to deceive.
The candidates and some of their supporters had claimed xenophobia lay behind the BOE’s decision, and the judge addressed the concept of “exotic” names in his ruling.
“In a county as diverse as Queens, with many exotic and unfamiliar names, an expansive view must be taken of what is familiar or diminutive,” Livote said. “Thus, the position taken by the board is impermissibly narrow.”
“We are happy with the judge’s decision,” said Jobaida and Ahmed’s attorney, Ali Najmi. “This decision is in line with previous Court of Appeals holding on this matter. This is a great win for democracy and inclusion.”
