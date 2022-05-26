The four Democrats running to succeed Assemblymember Cathy Nolan (D-Long Island City) shared their vision for the western Queens district at a candidate forum moderated and hosted by Sunnyside Community Services and the Queens Post on Tuesday night.
Based on their resumes, it appears that the candidates have more commonalities than differences. The field includes Johanna Carmona, Brent O’Leary and Jim Magee — three candidates who are practicing lawyers — and one, Juan Ardila, who works as a program manager for The Legal Aid Society.
Policywise, the forum revealed the field to be more diverse. Ardila framed himself as the candidate furthest to the left based on his wholehearted embrace of a number of progressive policies circulating the Legislature and Magee distinguished himself as the more conservative of the bunch, stating that he would have voted against the bail reform bill in 2019 and pledging opposition to the proposed good cause eviction bill as it’s written.
Carmona and O’Leary rested somewhere in the middle. Carmona expressed her support of both good cause eviction and bail reform, while stipulating several conditions for approval. O’Leary did not directly answer whether he supports good cause, and said he was against cash bail but added that the law should be further changed to include a dangerousness standard for judges to set.
The candidates all differ in approach and background. Carmona, who works at a private law firm where she litigates Child Victims Act cases, touted her establishment support from Nolan, who is retiring at the end of the term, and the head of the Queens County Democratic Party, U.S. Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-Queens, Nassau).
“Protecting families and children in this district is my number one priority,” she said.
Ardila, a Working Families Party-endorsed progressive who lost a 2021 Democratic Council race by single digits to Councilman Bob Holden (D-Middle Village), described himself as “the labor candidate in this race” and a break from politicians who “sell out our communities to developers and corporate greed.”
Magee began his career as a prosecutor in the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office before starting his own private practice as a criminal defense lawyer eight years ago. At the outset of the forum, he staked his candidacy on opposing bail reform.
“This is a real difference of opinion. I would’ve voted against the bail reform and my three opponents would’ve voted for it,” he said.
O’Leary worked as an international business attorney for 30 years and has served for years as the president of the board of Woodside on the Move, a social service nonprofit. He described his campaign as being grassroots, and neither affiliated with the “Queens County machine” nor the “socialist machine.”
“I’m an FDR Democrat. I believe in giving people the tools they need to empower themselves and in a strong social safety net,” he said.
The moderators asked a series of five questions to the candidates that covered the lack of affordable housing, concerns over Department of Education parent outreach, how to get excluded workers social services, the proposed interborough express and public safety.
The proposed good cause eviction bill would expand protections for tenants against rent hikes for almost all renters in unregulated housing, with exceptions such as owner-occupied buildings with fewer than four units.
Magee was the only one to say that he opposed the bill, saying that he’d only be in favor of a proposal that excluded homeowners who had five or fewer units. Carmona said that she had met with groups like the Ridgewood Property Owners Association and said the bill needs “clarity in the language.”
O’Leary responded to the question about the bill by saying “not paying your rent is cause for an eviction. There’s many small property owners and land owners, and that’s what they live on too. So it has to have a balancing of rights.”
Visit bit.ly/3wIz3HNAUN to watch the forum in its entirety. Primary Day for Assembly races is June 28.
CLARIFICATION
This story was edited to include a more accurate description of Juan Ardila’s position at The Legal Aid Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.