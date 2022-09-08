Back in May, a spokesman for Mayor Adams was asked about a bill introduced by Councilman Bob Holden (D-Maspeth) that would mandate a cost analysis of rehabilitating Rikers Island versus replacing it with four borough jails at a cost of more than $8 billion by 2027.
“This administration will always follow the law, and the law currently says the jails on Rikers Island must close on time,” the spokesman said. “To follow the law and protect the safety of the communities and all involved in the borough-based jail projects, this work is proceeding.”
On Aug. 29, however, both Adams and Comptroller Brad Lander expressed concern that self-imposed city deadlines could be jeopardized by a growing jail population. Lander visited Rikers with Councilwoman Carlina Rivera (D-Manhattan) and public Advocate Jumaane Williams.
A law on the city’s books mandates that Rikers be closed as a jail by 2027.
“After declining for years, the number of people incarcerated at Rikers has climbed back to a little below 6000 people,” Lander said in an email from his office. “The borough-based jails are intended to have a total capacity of 3300 people. Prior to Covid in 2019, the City was on track to lower the population and was down to approximately 4000 people detained, but with the rising population, the trend is in the wrong direction.”
Adams, in a transcript from his press conference later that day, had numerous questions for Lander.
“First of all, we’re going to follow the law,” Adams said. “But can you ask the comptroller a question for me? I believe we’re 2,000 above the number of what we stated the count was going to be ... So, I would like the comptroller to tell us, what do we do with those inmates that’s not going to fit into the borough-based jails? What do we do with them? See, I need the folks that are idealistic to deal with the realism of this.
“When you still have a higher number of people that can fit into the borough-based jails, what do we do with those that continue to do shootings, robberies, assaults, rapes, and other crimes?”
Adams suggested that some of his critics decide on a plan B. But the mayor said the administration’s path is clear.
“We’re going to follow the law,” he said “The law calls for the jails to be closed. We’re going to follow that law.”
Significant construction already has taken place on a future parking garage and municipal building behind Queens Borough Hall. The existing former Queens Detention Facility, located behind the criminal courthouse on Queens Boulevard, will be demolished. The new site has been discussed as being 29 stories tall with 886 beds, including 126 for women.
Other jails are planned for the Bronx, Brooklyn and Manhattan. The jails are in the 10-year capital plan and will be funded through the sale of bonds.
Details on the Kew Gardens project and the entire borough-based jail plan are available online at bit.ly/3ewwzpi.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.