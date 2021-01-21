Real estate broker Michael Earl Brown was inspired to become a contender in the Feb. 2 City Council District 24 special election after seeing the effects of the pandemic on vulnerable populations across the city. He and his own family members contracted the virus, one of them not surviving it, and watched his neighbors struggle to pay the bills after losing their jobs.
“I want to be instrumental in helping the community,” he said.
He said he has multiple family members who have lived in the district for years, though he himself is a Long Island native-turned-Manhattanite. For the first time, as of Jan. 19, Brown is living in the district he’s running to represent.
“I’m in the district all the time anyway,” he said. “I got enough petitions. I got enough support.”
The position became vacant after former Councilmember Rory Lancman formally resigned to begin a new post as special counsel for ratepayer protection with the Governor’s Office. The winning candidate will serve in the role until Dec. 31, 2021.
Brown was temporarily thrown off the ballot in December because he had missing paperwork, but he said the Board of Elections had simply misplaced it. He filed a lawsuit with the Supreme Court and was reinstated before the new year.
“I will represent all the people all the time. I just like the community and I want to do the work,” he said.
Here is where Brown stands on three key issues.
Property payments
As a Covid-19 survivor, Brown is well acquainted with the physical effects the virus leaves on an individual, but he hopes to tackle the economic toll it ravaged on victims, specifically relating to rent and mortgage payments.
“It’s going to be a tough time when everything starts to open. What can we do?” Brown asked. His response: city stimulus packages.
The candidate worries what commercial and residential renters and homeowners will do once payment and eviction moratoriums have been lifted. With a large percentage of city residents out of work, Brown suggested providing those in need with stimulus checks to make the payments rather than pushing the payments back.
The solution sprouted from his experience working with landlords, who are also struggling to make ends meet as their tenants are legally allowed to skip payments.
“People shouldn’t have to worry about being evicted, but we also need relief for landlords,” he said. “I’m hearing it from landlords and tenants that they were laid off and don’t know how to pay their rent ... There needs to be some kind of common ground.”
The stimulus would also go toward commercial properties in an effort to keep the small businesses inside the 24th District. The struggle to pay hefty rents is pushing mom-and-pops farther outside the city and sometimes into other states, he said. Keeping business, especially the unique shops characteristic of the city, is a priority in Brown’s bid for councilmember.
Taxi debt forgiveness
A major campaign point of Brown’s is to aid the fight to forgive taxi medallion debt.
A medallion, also known as a Certificate of Public Necessity and Convenience, is a permit allowing a cab driver to operate. Once considered great investments, medallions have dropped about 80 percent in value since 2014 as rideshare groups like Uber and Lyft became more popular, driving medallion owners into debt.
“If it was any other industry, I think things would be different. I want to be part of the solution ... They’re being taken advantage of,” Brown said.
Rep. Gregory Meeks (Queens, Nassau) introduced a Tax Relief for Taxi Drivers Act on Jan. 17, which would seek out relief for cabbies, reflects Brown’s stance on the issue — some private banks have forgiven debt owed by taxi medallion owners, but the relief is counted as taxable income, making the driver liable for large tax bills. Meeks’ bill would exclude the financial relief from income tax calculations.
The issue goes further than tax relief, Brown said, and he hopes to establish a task force of drivers who can directly relate their needs to him as their Council representative.
“The whole industry has been affected by Uber and Lyft,” Brown said. “I’m not saying it’s [the rideshare business’] fault, but the medallion debt is staggering.”
On the other side of the issue, Brown is a supporter of gig worker rights legislation, which would consider workers like Uber and Lyft drivers as employees and provide them with labor protections. The rights would extend to any other freelance or contract worker.
In April, City Councilmembers Brad Lander (D-Brooklyn) and Ben Kallos (D-Manhattan) introduced two bills that would extend sick pay to gig workers and classify them as employees, respectively, which Brown is eager to support.
“They should have equal rights as gig workers,” said Brown, specifically pointing to rideshare app drivers. “They’re on the front lines. They’re driving people back and forth from work and putting the time and effort into keeping our city running.”
Covid-19
Getting vaccines into the arms of those who need it the most is one of Brown’s most pressing campaign issues, especially after losing his own family member to the virus and following the latest announcements that there are not enough shots for the number of eligible New Yorkers [see separate story in some editions or at qchron.com].
“Someone needs to step up and make it available ... I just want to make sure that the district gets their fair share. Some people have an immediate need,” Brown said, adding that oversight to ensure the vaccine isn’t being distributed to “rich and popular people” before the elderly and vulnerable is essential.
While vaccines are distributed, Brown hopes to continue efforts to provide personal protective equipment to every corner of the city. Everyone, including those who have been vaccinated, should continue wearing masks and gloves until the virus is nearly eradicated, he said.
“They need to know how to protect themselves and others. They should have more awareness,” Brown said.
