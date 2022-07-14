Speed cameras near schools will be a bit more forgiving when they start running 24/7 next month, the Queens Chronicle has learned.
Right now, the cameras are programmed to issue a ticket when someone goes 11 miles an hour over the posted limit during certain hours, typically 20 mph from, say, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays. Outside of those hours, the limit reverts to the city standard of 25 and the cameras go dark.
But in a move supporters say will make the streets safer — and critics say is just another money grab — the city’s 2,000 cameras in 750 school zones will go to 24-hour-a-day operation Aug. 1.
Because of how the cameras will be programmed, however, people will get to speed a little more during school hours on streets where the limit changes. The cameras will be “tuned” to the higher speed, according to the city Department of Transportation, and will not be adjusted when the limit changes. So someone who would get a ticket going 31 in a 20 zone during school hours the way the cameras work now would have to hit 36 to get a citation on a roadway with a 25-mph limit other times.
The change to 24-7 operation of the cameras is the result of legislation recently approved by both the state, which has control over how and when they may be used, and the City Council. Mayor Adams and Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez announced on June 30 that a monthlong public awareness campaign will precede the Aug. 1 switchover.
Officials say the cameras save lives and prevent injuries by reducing speeding. When the city began using them in a limited number of school zones in 2014, injuries fell 17 percent, and speeding dropped 60 percent, acccording to the DOT. Now, the city says, the cameras and tickets have been shown to cut speeding by 72 percent.
“New Yorkers deserve to be safe on our streets 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and keeping our cameras on is a critical step in that direction,” Adams said in a prepared statement. “Speed cameras work: They save lives, reduce speeding, and help protect New Yorkers all across the city. And we are expanding this proven program to ensure that New Yorkers have that protection at any time of any day.”
The Chronicle contacted the offices of all five members of the City Council Transportation Committee from Queens for interviews or comment on the issue. The office of committee Chairwoman Selvena Brooks-Powers (D-Laurelton) did not respond to the request, while aides to Councilwomen Linda Lee (D-Oakland Gardens) and Julie Won (D-Sunnyside) acknowledged it but did not provide anything by press time.
Neither of the two members who granted interviews, Councilwomen Nantasha Williams (D-Jamaica) and Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park), knew when they were contacted that the camera programming will allow people to go 15 mph over the limit.
Ariola did not support the move to 24-hour use of the cameras. She said they are being overused and can even cause crashes as people quickly slow down when they see signs warning of them and get hit from behind. They should just drive slow around schools in the first place, she added.
“As a safety measure it’s completely oversold,” she said of the camera program. “It’s more a tax on middle-class New Yorkers.”
Violators are issued $50 tickets.
Williams backed the extended use of the cameras but has some reservations about the program, namely that there is no “restorative” element to it and that the fines are high and burdensome.
“But despite those issues, cameras do work,” she said. “I cannot deny it. I do believe the science and data; I just wish we took a more equitable approach.”
Councilman Bob Holden (D-Middle Village), who does not sit on the committee but is a frequent critic of the DOT — last week he called for its Queens commissioner to be fired — said he supported extending the cameras’ hours of operation because nighttime is when the street carnage is at its worst. Nine pedestrians have been killed in his district in a short period of time, he said.
Holden said people should only go 20 in front of schools but that they should not be getting tickets for going 31 mph several blocks away, which is happening because the cameras are so widely dispersed. The real problem, he said, are the people going 50 or 60 through neighborhoods.
He did not know about the cameras’ being tuned to a higher speed limit than what is posted on a sign, either.
“So that kind of defeats the purpose of trying to get people to slow down to 30 miles an hour at least, 20 miles an hour,” he said. “And most people do slow up going through a school zone now. I think most people are aware of the cameras.”
A DOT spokesman, asked if the cameras could be set to one speed limit during certain hours and then a higher one later on each day, said he would ask engineers at the agency about the idea, but did not get back with an answer by press time Wednesday.
