Community members gathered June 15 in front of Assemblymember David Weprin’s (D-Fresh Meadows) 185th Street and Union Turnpike district office to demand he return the $6,300 in donations made by police organizations and unions to his re-election campaign as a symbol of solidarity against law-enforcement brutality.
“This money is blood money. He knows it, the nations knows it,” said Fred Simmons, who is running for male district leader of District 32 Part A in the upcoming June 23 primary. “At this point, we’re not asking him to not be friends with the police. We all are friends with the police. There’s a bad seed that we are all fighting to eliminate ... Some elected officials refuse to stand up because when you stand up you stand out. If you can’t stand out for righteousness, we don’t need you to be a part of the machine. Those days are over.”
Simmons shared the megahorn with his wife, who shouted to the empty office, “David, listen to this! You may have the money, but we have the power ... If you keep that money, we’re going to pull the lever, simple as that, against you.”
One Fresh Meadows couple attended the rally with their two young children because they believe the NYPD is overly financed. They noted they’d like to see the funding be distributed to other social services, such as education, mental health and addiction treatment.
“They have too many jobs,” said a protester named David. “They respond to bank robberies and people who need medical interventions in the same way.”
“And they do them violently,” added Miranda. “They create dangerous situations that might not have been otherwise because they respond with this one approach.”
Anu, another of Weprin’s constituents, agreed that social services are shorthanded while law enforcement is overfunded.
“Weakening the economic disparities between all those social brackets is important,” she said, adding that affordable housing is one of the faucets to close the class gap. “Especially with the pandemic, it just goes to show how much is needed with society. Homeless people can’t social distance. Poor people a lot of times can’t social distance.”
The rally was the first Anu has attended due to COVID concerns, but she was encouraged to show her solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement by asking her representative to return the contributions.
“There’s so many different ways for people to get involved — donating, signing petitions,” said Anu. “I’m not black, and sitting at home comfortably didn’t sit right with me, just knowing that there’s something that I could do to get involved. Silence right now is violence.”
The district office was locked during the demonstration, which protesters claimed was because he was trying to avoid the confrontation, but Weprin told the Chronicle in an email that it’s been closed since March because of the pandemic.
Weprin also agreed when asked whether the event was strategically planned to cast him in a bad light just a week ahead of the primaries. The rally was organized by Ali Najmi, who is running against Weprin for delegate to judicial convention for the 24th Assembly District, and Moumita Ahmed, running for female district leader of District 24 Part A.
“This impromptu rally outside of my district office yesterday demonstrates a clear pattern of behavior that I would consider disqualifying from anyone seeking public office,” said Weprin.
Despite the call to action, the sitting assemblymember said he does not plan on returning the police donations because he does not agree with the sentiment that the contributions support police brutality and undermine police accountability.
“I’ve supported criminal justice reform throughout my career in the Assembly and the Council and I am offended by the suggestion that I have or would ever factor any of my policy decisions on campaign donations,” he said. “I have supported Labor Unions throughout my career and am proud to be endorsed by over 25 unions that represent hard working New Yorkers, from our essential grocery store workers, to teachers, to firefighters, EMTs and police. I’m proud to support their rights to collectively bargain for their salaries, benefits, and work safety and will continue to do so. I believe we can continue to reform policing in New York without engaging in union busting tactics.”
