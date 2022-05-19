Borough President Donovan Richards is accepting applications from all persons interested in filling vacancies on Community Education Councils in the borough.
CECs advise and comment on the educational policies and provide input to the chancellor and the Panel for Educational Policy. The positions are unpaid.
Each CEC oversees elementary and middle schools within its district. The application form is available online at queensbp.org/education. The deadline is Friday, June 10. The positions include two in District 25 (Flushing, Beechhurst, College Point, Murray Hill, Whitestone and Willets Point); one in District 26 (Bayside, Little Neck, Douglaston, Bellerose, Oakland Gardens, Fresh Meadows, Floral Park); and one in District 29 (Jamaica, Jamaica Estates, St. Albans, Queens Village, Cambria Heights, Laurelton, Springfield Gardens, Hollis and Rosedale).
Appointees will serve a term ending June 30, 2023, and may be reappointed for a full two-year term. For more information, visit schools.nyc.gov/get-involved/families/education-councils.
— Michaael Gannon
