Some members of Community Education Council 24 are calling on the president, Ferdielynn Lee, to step down despite her term being up at the end of this school year.
Members are planning to ask for Lee’s resignation or have a vote on the matter.
It was expected to be addressed at Tuesday night’s meeting but a special meeting will be dedicated to it instead.
“I think that a change in presidential leadership would best reflect the wishes of the parents of the district,” CEC 24 Vice President Henry Choi told the Chronicle. “There would be an improvement,” he added.
CEC 24 covers Ridgewood, Maspeth, Glendale, Middle Village, Elmhurst, Corona, Woodside and parts of Long Island City and Sunnyside.
A new president would have to be appointed but the specifics are to be discussed in an upcoming special meeting for which a date has not yet been set.
The Chronicle reached out to Lee and did not receive comment on the matter in time for publication.
— Deirdre Bardolf
