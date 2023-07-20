Mayor Adams on Monday named Edward Caban the 46th commissioner of the New York City Police Department and Tania Kinsella its 45th first deputy commissioner, with their becoming the first Latino and first woman of color to serve in those roles, respectively.
A 32-year NYPD veteran, Caban became the NYPD’s first deputy commissioner in 2022 and was designated acting police commissioner earlier this month after the departure of Keechant Sewell. Through his time in the department, he worked at several precincts across the five boroughs and has held nearly every position within the force.
“Commissioner Caban is the right choice at the right time. Not only has Commissioner Caban climbed the ranks, serving in nearly every role within the Police Department, but policing is in his blood, as he follows in the footsteps of his father, another veteran of the NYPD,” Adams said in a statement. Noting Caban’s work with Sewell in decreasing shootings and murders last year, he added later, “I am confident that Commissioner Caban will continue that legacy of success while supporting our officers going forward every day.”
Kinsella became executive officer at the office of the chief of patrol in 2022, where she was subsequently promoted to deputy chief. Before that, she had served in precincts throughout the city.
“In her 20 years with the NYPD, First Deputy Commissioner Kinsella has devoted herself to bringing the police and the community together, building bonds, and making our city a better, safer and stronger place to live,” Adams said.
The appointments were announced on the steps of the 40th Precinct in the Bronx, with dozens of police and city officials, family, friends and other well-wishers cheering on the top cops as they were sworn in to their new positions.
Sewell left her role as commissioner suddenly last month, with reports saying Adams was micromanaging the department and that Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Phil Banks played a role in that. Those dynamics became a point of consideration in public discussion of Sewell’s replacement.
Among those concerned at the time was Joe Giacalone, a professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice and former NYPD sergeant. He still had questions this week.
“Is [Caban] going to be able to run the department? Is he going to be second guessed? Is he going to be put in the position that Sewell was? Will he be able to deal with that?” he asked.
“To say that he doesn’t understand the position that he plays in this, I think is foolish on our part, because I think we all understand what his role is going to be. And it’s going to be he’s going to take a backseat.”
At the same time, Giacalone said appointing Caban was “a no-brainer,” noting his role as acting commissioner and his good reputation among the rank and file.
For that reason, Kevin O’Donnell, a retired detective who served in the 109th Precinct in Flushing, said he is “excited” by Caban’s appointment.
“He grew up in the NYPD, he knows the NYPD,” he said. “So I think he’s going to be a very big asset.”
Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park), who sits on the Public Safety Committee, agreed, pointing specifically to Caban’s long tenure in the NYPD.
“It really builds morale, when people are promoted from within the agency that they work for,” she told the Chronicle. “And oftentimes — I’ve seen it, even in private industry — when they do a search [and] they hire someone who’s qualified [over] three or four qualified people who have worked for the company for 20 or 30 years, and they get passed up, it really does lower the morale of the company.
“So with this agency, which right now has a depleted morale, I think that they’re finally seeing someone who understands them, has done their job and can really relate to what they’re going through as officers.”
One Northern Queens officer, speaking privately, was cautiously optimistic.
“I’m keeping my fingers crossed,” he told the Chronicle. “I’m pretty sure everyone hopes for an improvement — everyone wants an improvement.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.