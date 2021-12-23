City Councilwoman Tiffany Cabán, top right, was ceremoniously sworn into office Dec. 15 to represent the Astoria-based 22nd District, with U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez handling the honors.
The event was held at the Variety Boys and Girls Club, now headed by Cabán’s predecessor, Costa Constantinides. She took her seat earlier than most Council members who won election in November because Constantinides left office before his term ended.
Among the many officials and other community leaders attending were city Comptroller-elect Brad Lander, above left, Assemblymembers Jessica González-Rojas and Kahleel Anderson and state Sen. Mike Gianaris.
In her remarks, Cabán, a public defender endorsed by the Democratic Socialists of America, stressed inequality and how she intends to fight it as a lawmaker.
Being sworn into office would have seemed surreal a couple weeks ago, she said, according to her prepared remarks, because “people like me — a queer Latina, a Queens kid raised by working class parents that grew up in public housing with all the exposure to individual and generational trauma that comes along with that — we are not supposed to step foot into the halls of power. And here we are together. An elected official. Wild.
“In our system of racist, sexist double standards, and terrible economic inequality, people like me, people like many of the folks in this room, are supposed to be relegated to low wages, criminalization, and powerlessness.
“But thanks to my family, my community, and people I consider my north stars, I instead find myself in the New York City Council!”
The event was briefly interrupted by a shouting protester, but what he said was unclear to the Chronicle as attendees booed.
Cabán vowed to press ahead on a number of legislative fronts “for dramatic transformation in New York City,” fighting for services such as peaceful lifestyle education and conflict mediation to reduce violence; “a just and equitable pandemic recovery”; climate justice and an end to mass incarceration and over-policing.— Peter C. Mastrosimone
with reporting by Walter Karling
