Cabán launches campaign for Astoria council seat

Tiffany Cabán, the the 33-year-old public defender and queer Latina who came within 55 votes of becoming Queens district attorney last summer, announced Thursday that she is running for City Council in 2021.
During her run for district attorney, Cabán’s sudden rise in popularity made national news by virtue both of her background as an activist and public defender and her unabashedly leftist decarceral platform that was centered on eliminating the use of cash bail and decriminalizing sex work and low-level drug offenses.
Cabán joins a pool of seven other candidates seeking to fill the seat in Astoria’s District 22, which is held by term-limited Councilman Costa Constantinides.
In her campaign launch speech, she criticized the recent City Council budget for not going far enough to redirect money from the Police Department budget to social services.
"In the middle of a global health pandemic and the intersection of an international uprising against police brutality and the murder of Black folks at the hands of police, the City Council failed the tests of political courage and moral clarity by protecting a bloated police budget while our hospitals and schools were being gutted and health care workers were begging for PPE,” she said addressing the crowd.
Cabán suggested that defunding the police will be a central policy plank when she fielded the question on how she’ll push for her promise of a homes guarantee in the middle of a recession by responding that “the police have 6 billion dollars.”
“Every single dollar that doesn't contribute to our public health and our public safety needs to be redirected. We’re going to have a tough time coming out of this situation we are in but we got some money to work with,” she said.
Cabán, whose 2019 candidacy was buoyed by the endorsement of the Democratic Socialists of America, received the endorsement for City Council from a group of Queens electeds and activists on Thursday including state Sens. Jessica Ramos (D-Jackson Heights) and Mike Gianaris (D-Astoria) and Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer (D-Sunnyside).
“Growing up in Astoria wasn’t easy, and it’s become harder for working families over time and throughout this pandemic. I trust Tiffany to make the right decisions and to bring our communities together in the pursuit of transformational justice,” said Ramos.
The other Democratic candidates are Constantinides’ Chief of Staff Nick Roloson, Sunnyside Shines Executive Director Jaime Faye-Bean, Queens Community Board 1 members Rod Townsend and Evie Hantzopolous, education advocate Leonardo Bullardo and Edwin DeJesus.
Jesse Cerrotti, another socialist candidate who had been running for the seat, dropped out of the race to endorse Cabán after she announced.
“We now have the opportunity to elect a public defender — someone who has been a mentor and teacher for me when she ran for district attorney,” Cerrotti said at the launch.
On the Republican side, Felicia Kalan, the founder of a consulting group that aims to help mothers find freelance work, is running.
