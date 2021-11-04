In 2019, it took six weeks for the dust to settle from the Democratic primary for Queens District Attorney. Tiffany Cabán lost to Melinda Katz by 55 votes.
What a difference two years makes.
Cabán cruised to victory by more than a two-to-one margin over her closest opponent Tuesday night in the race for the 22nd City Council District. The office represents Astoria plus portions of East Elmhurst, Jackson Heights and Woodside.
Unofficial results published on the website of the city’s Board of Elections on Tuesday morning show Cabán with 62.79 percent of the vote, with Republican Felicia Kalan securing 31.1 percent. Green Party candidate Edwin DeJesus had 5.8 percent. The 18,553-vote total represents 97.5 percent of the returns.
“Our victory tonight proves that when we organize, we win,” Cabán said in a statement released by her campaign. “Team Cabán is over 200 folks strong; together, we engaged in close to 15,000 conversations with our neighbors, and we created space with community members to talk about our needs and hopes for our district.”
The councilwoman-elect acknowledged that there will be a lot of work ahead.
“[T]he work is never done,” she said. “We’ll continue throwing down with our organizing partners, and I’ll keep working with my incoming colleagues — some of the dopest BIPOC organizers I know — to build up our city systems that support the health and safety of everyone. I can’t wait to keep working together on behalf of District 22.”
The seat in the 22nd District has been vacant since April, when former Councilman Costa Constantinides resigned to become head of the Variety Boys and Girls Club of Long Island City. Constantinides would have been term-limited out anyway on Jan. 1 even if he had remained.
Because of the vacancy, Cabán, unlike most of her incoming colleagues, is unlikely to have to wait until the new year.
A spokesperson for her campaign said Cabán expects be sworn in shortly after Tuesday’s results are certified, which takes place once absentee and mail-in ballots are counted.
Cabán quickly began opening ground on Kalan shortly after 9 p.m. when the polls closed and returns began getting posted. She was in the low-to-mid-60s most of the night.
DeJesus, who unsuccessfully attempted to land a spot on the ballot in June’s Democratic primary, was over 6 percent in some of Tuesday’s posted updates.
Cabán, a former pubic defender, is an ardent proponent of defunding and disbanding the NYPD, closing Rikers Island and stopping the initiative to build a jail in Kew Gardens. She favors addressing crime through hiring of mental health care crisis workers, and violence interrupters; and establishing other community-based programs.
A supporter of federal Green New Deal legislation, Cabán backs existing proposals to repurpose Rikers as a hub for renewable energy. She favors commercial rent control for small business, and an expansion of city investment in housing, education and supportive services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.