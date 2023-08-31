Approximately 30 Flushing residents convened at the intersection of Colden Street and 45th Avenue last Saturday afternoon to commemorate community member John Henry Byas Sr. with a street co-named in his memory.
An activist and longtime Community Board 7 member, Byas collaborated with area elected officials on behalf of tenants’ rights. He is best-known for his advocacy for the construction of a public restroom at Rachel Carson Playground in Kissena Park, among many other endeavors. He was cherished by community members and elected officials alike — members of the Byas family traveled from all over the country to attend the ceremony. In addition to Byas’ loved ones, CB 7 members, Councilmember Sandra Ung (D-Flushing), state Sen. John Liu (D-Flushing) and a representative on behalf of Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing) were present as well.
“We are here to remember a remarkable individual who left an indelible mark on the Flushing community through his tireless advocacy and service,” Ung announced to the crowd. “To honor that commitment, we are making sure that a legacy of John Byas is a permanent part of our urban landscape.”
Ung commended Byas for the lasting mark he left on his community.
“I have met John Byas many times … his enthusiasm, his love, and his love for this next generation, for the kids in this community, is unmatched,” Ung said. “And that is what we will always remember about him.”
Liu echoed those sentiments.
“He did everything — used every available tactic and resource that he could possibly think of — to get what he wanted,” Liu said. “But what he wanted was never for himself. It was not even for his family. It was for his greater family: all of us here.”
Byas was well-known for his 30-year efforts to advocate for a public restroom in the park, which Liu supported. Those who knew Byas were well-acquainted with his determination to see the project through, but it was one of many efforts. Byas’ granddaughter, Nia Johnell Byas, reflected on her grandfather’s legacy, noting his spearheading afterschool programs for children and serving on various boards, including that of what is now called NewYork Presbyterian Queens.
“With his passion, he kept his hand on the pulse of this community,” she said. “He saw possibilities where the rest of us saw need. He saw an opportunity where the rest of us saw problems. He didn’t say, ‘Let somebody else do it.’ He said, ‘We’ll take care of that.’”
CB 7 member Terrence Park reminisced about the first time he met Byas in 2001. Park was running for City Council and going door-to-door, and when he knocked on Byas’ door, Byas immediately invited him inside and asked him more than two dozen questions. Eventually, he offered Park his support.
“Since then, we became friends,” Park said.
The ceremony concluded with brief remarks from the Rev. Richard McEachern of Macedonia AME Church, and finally the highly anticipated street sign reveal, which was met with cheers from the crowd.
“Generations of kids are going to pass by this corner, and they may look up at the sign and not know necessarily who Mr. Byas was,” Liu said. “But they’re going to ask. And there’s going to be plenty of us to explain and talk about what Mr. Byas did for the community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.