Again exerting his extraordinary power over private businesses in order to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, Gov. Cuomo last Thursday ordered a halt to all sales of alcoholic beverages at bars and restaurants in New York City unless a customer is also buying food.
No one may stand at a bar to place an order either, Cuomo said. All orders must be made when seated. And they must be for an actual meal — a little snack does not count.
“No food? Then no alcohol,” Cuomo said during a media event.
The governor also declared a “three strikes and you’re out” rule for violations of mask-wearing or social-distancing rules at establishments in the city. Any bar or restaurant with three violations will be closed, he said, and if the wrongdoing is bad enough, it won’t even take that many for liquor license revocation.
Public shaming will be used too — “any establishment facing disciplinary charges by the State Liquor Authority will have its name and location posted publicly and updated on a weekly basis,” Cuomo’s office said in an announcement.
Cuomo said there has been a problem with bars and restaurants in the city complying with social-distancing rules designed to thwart COVID-19, prompting the new regulations. Crowds have been seen standing outside them, with many people unmasked as they drink. On Steinway Street in Astoria, the new rules appeared to have been widely flouted over the weekend, as videos posted to social media showed crowds partying and blocking the roadway with little regard for masking or social distancing [see separate story in some editions or at qchron.com].
“New York City, we let bars and restaurants open for outdoor service on June 22,” Cuomo said Thursday, before the events in Astoria. “There is significant evidence of failure to comply. The State itself has looked at over 5,000 establishments in downstate New York and found many cases of a failure to comply. It’s wrong. It’s dangerous. It’s selfish. It’s unacceptable.”
It’s also illegal, he continued, leading to the new “three strikes” rule. And he said local governments and their law enforcement personnel must enforce the law.
“I understand enforcement is not politically popular,” Cuomo said. “I’ll tell you what’s less politically popular: if we have to close down a region because compliance wasn’t done. That would be less politically popular.”
When asked about the governor’s order at a media event later Thursday, de Blasio said, “[F]irst of all, I respect the State’s decisions in the middle of this crisis. And in terms of what impact it might have on jobs, I think it’s important that we hear from the restaurant community on that. Obviously, that is a concern. But what I want to emphasize is, overwhelmingly, restaurants and bars in New York City have been in compliance.”
The NYC Hospitality Alliance, a restaurant and bar trade association, is not raising a glass to the governor’s move. “Prohibiting people seated at a table from having a beer on a hot summer day unless they order food is counterproductive,” Executive Director Andrew Rigie said in a prepared statement, also issued before the weekend. “People will simply gravitate to stoops, streets and parks with open containers creating less safe conditions elsewhere. Businesses need to be responsible for the activity on their property, but staff certainly can’t be deputized to police the streets. It jeopardizes workers’ safety and subjects businesses to incredible liabilities for behaviors out of their control.”
On Monday, Cuomo reiterated both how well New York had done in getting the virus under control and the threat that partying such as that seen in Astoria over the weekend poses.
“We did the impossible as New Yorkers — we stepped up and conquered the COVID-19 virus and now we have to protect the progress that we have made,” he said in a prepared statement. “One of the main threats to our progress is the number of congregations that we’re seeing across the state, but especially in downstate, primarily of young people, and we saw it again over the weekend. It is a problem, and I’m telling you in plain New York speak that it’s stupid and it has to stop.”
During a briefing on the virus, he put one message on screen that said, “Partiers: Knock it off. DON’T BE STUPID!” and another that said, “Local governments and police departments: DO YOUR JOB!”
Also speaking Monday, de Blasio said the crowding seen in Astoria was “real troubling” but that the problem is not widespread.
