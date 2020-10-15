With nowhere else to go, partiers gathered in Cunningham Park Saturday night into the early hours of Sunday morning, but the fun was swiftly shut down by the city Sheriff’s Department.
News of the party had been circulated on social media, where it was stumbled upon by deputies conducting media surveillance. They showed up to street entrances of Cunningham Park at about 1:50 a.m., where they watched patrons be escorted into the wooded area after they were dropped off by two buses. The deputies followed the patrons to discover a horde of ravers gathering inside.
Inside the 196-10 Union Tpke. greenspace, officials found that it looked much like the inside of a pre-pandemic club — there was a DJ station and stereo, multiple tables, chairs, bar service, food service, hookah attendants, ground lighting, torches and security personnel in a clearing in the middle of a wooded area, according to officials.
Approximately 110 partiers were drinking liquor and smoking hookah, both of which are illegal on Parks property even in a nonpandemic world. The ravers were also dancing without social distancing or face coverings.
The Fresh Meadows park is not in a hot spot zone, and indoor bars and clubs in the neighborhood are permitted to operate at limited capacity. Despite the looser restrictions than designated red, orange and yellow zones, mass gatherings of more than 100 people are not allowed.
The Sheriffs arrested four people — the security guard, DJ and two hookah attendants. They were each issued an assortment of violations, including hosting an unpermitted special event; disorderly conduct for trespassing in the closed park; and failure to protect health and safety, as well as unreasonable noise and unlawful fires inside a park.
The Sheriff’s Department also issued 20 civil summonses for violating city health codes and doled out 13 misdemeanor court appearance tickets for the illegal rave. All the liquor was seized by officials.
