“We moved.” Several signs erected at the 165th Street and Merrick Boulevard intersection have those two words or something similar along with the name of a business and its new address posted on those two corridors in Jamaica on shuttered gates near or at the 165th Street Bus Terminal.
Last year’s announcement that the transit space will move to 168th Street, after its lease expires in September, has turned a once bustling terminus into a dead zone for mom-and-pop shops that were forced to move elsewhere.
“We’ve been here eight years,” said Aziz Ali, owner of Nice Wear Designs, Inc. “They gave us a two-month notice. They said we no longer had a lease.”
Ali, like several other business owners, moved his clothes business to the Jamaica Colosseum Mall, but said it has been a struggle.
“We don’t have the right to stay there anymore,” Ali said to the Chronicle. He added that bus terminal’s a block away and the new owners did not help him with the move.
Ali said advertising his business was easier at the terminal.
“Everything was more outside, more flexible and more good business,” he said.
The entrepreneur also said his square footage at the mall, located at 89-02 165 St. in Jamaica, is about a half of what it once was and that he has lost customers.
“It’s slow on the inside,” he added.
A security guard who once worked the night shift at the terminal said he is doing his best to adjust to working mornings at the Colosseum.
While he misses his old schedule, he told the Chronicle he did not miss dealing with people smoking weed or leaving garbage near the buses.
“A few of the businesses moved to the Colosseum, but I don’t know what happened to the rest,” said the security guard. “I won’t miss the constant weed smoking.”
Gloria Nugra, one of the nail technicians at GR Nails Corp., said that she has been with the 30-year business for five years. The store was once outside on the side of the terminal but it is now in the basement of the mall.
“We found out last year, when the new owners came in,” Nugra said about the business being asked to leave the terminal. The nail salon has now been at the Colosseum for almost three months. “The move was not easy. I want to be back outside again, because here, there is no business. We had a sign and everything, but this is not working very well.”
Once commuters learned that the bus terminal will move, foot traffic to that intersection has slowed considerably for businesses on that block and at the mall, according to Nugra, who believes she might have to move again.
“I want to move soon, in two weeks,” she told the Chronicle last Friday. “People are not coming.”
At the terminal, she would have had four people waiting for her first thing in the morning; now she has to wait for that many people throughout the day. She plans to move the business closer to the main Jamaica Avenue corridor.
One of the last businesses at the terminal is the Habiatou Variety Store and Hair Salon.
“This is very bad,” said Elhadj Biob, who said he paid rent in advance, hence why he is still there for the moment. “We’ve been here for the last 32 years.”
Biob was sad to see longtime businesses like a grocery store, a fish market and a Jamaican food establishment go.
“The landlord does not want to give us more time to move,” said Biob, who is struggling to find a new location. He used to pay about $3,000 a month in rent, but with several luxury hotels and apartments being erected in Jamaica, the rent for other property owners is as high as $10,000 to $30,000.
Yonette LaRose, the owner of Avon Forever Young Cosmetics, said that the terminal’s closing has had a ripple effect. She has been doing business at the Colosseum for 14 years and used to get secondhand customers from the terminal.
“The people who came to shop there, came here too,” LaRose said. “Now that they see the places are closed, no one wants to come through here to see what other businesses are here. In the past, the foot traffic was heavy.”
LaRose does not expect the business to last by the end of the year and has no plans on starting over once it closes.
“The rent I pay now is already high, along with the overhead,” she said. “People see that the terminal is closed and assume that we are closed too.”
She plans to focus on her side hustle as a baker once she finished selling all of her beauty products.
“I’m not putting my hopes up high at all,” LaRose said.
A clerk at the Jamaica 99-cent store, one of the other businesses left at the terminal, said the shop’s owner had paid rent through September and intends to sell what’s left of the discounted items before they are kicked out.
“Everything must go!” he added.
Despite efforts by the MTA and elected officials to keep the location, the bus terminal will move to 90-01 168 St. near the 103rd Precinct at 168-02 91 Ave.
