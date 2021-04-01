Assemblyman Daniel Rosenthal (D-Flushing) and state Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans) announced Tuesday that legislation to protect the Lefferts Boulevard Bridge in Kew Gardens has passed both houses.
The bills would give right of first refusal to existing small businesses and to preserve the current structure as the MTA looks for a new property manager.
The lawmakers said there had been no provisions for existing tenants in the MTA’s request for proposals for the property manager.
“Over decades, the diverse small businesses along this corridor have been entrenched in the civic and cultural life of our neighborhood,” Rosenthal said. “To destroy their livelihoods without cause during a pandemic is both unconscionable and preventable.”
Comrie added, “we remain committed to ensuring that the existing commercial tenants who have built their livelihoods on this bridge are not treated as if they are expendable.”
The nearly 100-year-old bridge narrowly avoided being torn down.
In 2017, the MTA said the span had decayed so much it would have to be torn down in 2020, when the lease was set to expire. Elected officials passed legislation the next year calling for a rehabilitation study of the bridge, which kept it from being demolished.
Late in 2019, merchants received a letter saying the Long Island Rail Road, through the MTA Real Estate Department, is formulating a long-term plan for the complex.
Kew Gardens Civic Association President Dominick Pistone said the community thanks the lawmakers “for their continued support of the Kew Gardens community and maintaining our historic bridge which has been the commercial center of our urban village in the big city.”
The bill passed both houses of the Legislature unanimously and will be sent to Gov. Cuomo for final approval. A spokesperson for the governor did not respond when asked if Cuomo plans on signing the bill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.