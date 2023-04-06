Members of the Forest Hills business community made their displeasure known Tuesday night when discussing proposals to reduce or eliminate car traffic on Austin Street at the monthly meeting of Community Board 6.
Leslie Brown, president of the Forest Hills Chamber of Commerce, was the first of several speakers during the public input session who said any reduction of car traffic and parking would devastate businesses.
Brown and others said efforts to “pedestrianize” some or all of the business corridor would only compound problems caused by the loss of parking to bike lanes on Queens Boulevard, and could drive business under.
Hundreds of residents have signed petitions calling on the city’s Department of Transportation to study pedestrianization of some or all of Austin Street as part of an effort by organizations such as Neighbors for a Safe Austin Street.
A resolution calling for a DOT study was endorsed by the Transportation, Public Transit and Street Safety Committee of Community Board 6 on March 8.
Brown, in a video of Tuesday’s meeting on the CB 6 YouTube channel, said the chamber has about 1,200 signatures on a petition backing its stand.
Proponents of bike lanes and other traffic reduction measures insist that studies show they are actually good for business.
But Brown said members were resolute in a meeting on March 29.
“It was unanimously decided the resolution was ill-advised for Austin Street, and that the majority of the issues raised were not really truthful,” Brown said.
Backers of a DOT study have cited, among other things, crowded sidewalks, snarled traffic and traffic accidents, and the health effects of idling vehicles and honking horns.
In a letter read by Brown, Dmitry, the owner of the clothing store Dmitry’s Ties, said the loss of more parking could destroy his “American dream” that he has been building for 17 years.
“As is, the removal of parking spaces has already caused a huge decline in people wanting to come out to shop and dine in our neighborhood, because removing parking is a problem,” he said. “Removing cars in total will harm the community because businesses will not survive.”
Marla Cornejo, owner of the 5 Burro Cafe, said removing 300 parking spaces for “an overwhelmingly underused bike lane” already has damaged her business and others.
The Rev. Francis Passsenant, administrator of Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church, said shutting down Austin would cause havoc with people driving to and from the church and its school.
He was astonished at some comments supporting the study that he has seen online.
“I don’t think these people live in the community,” he said.
He read a letter from Bishop Paul Sanchez, pastor of the church, who also opposes the proposed changes.
Many of the speakers also said an Austin Street safety issue that should be taken up by the board is the proliferation of scooters that have flooded the street and sidewalks in the corridor.
